Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) is an expansion bus commonly used for graphics cards and storage. You'll see PCIe slots on the motherboard between x1 and x16, which dictates how many lanes are available per slot. The more lanes, the higher the bandwidth. We're currently on PCIe 5.0, and while you can technically use any generation of PCI device with any slot, you'll lose out on some benefits with later generations. It's recommended to match the PCIe generations, or at least have the motherboard using newer tech to allow for future upgrades. Interested in learning the differences between PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 for SSDs? Read on!

4 PCIe 5.0 is twice as fast as PCIe 4.0

PCIe 1.0 offered 2.5 GT/s, PCIe 4.0 bumped this up to a whopping 16 GT/s and PCIe 5.0 took this even further to 32 GT/s, offering incredible amounts of bandwidth for connected hardware. Graphics cards and SSDs aren't utilizing anywhere near this amount of bandwidth. GPUs don't even use PCIe 5.0, though we can expect to see some news surrounding this with next-gen graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD. Though actual maximum transfer rates with PCIe 5.0 are higher than PCIe 4.0, actual real-world results in games and loading files will be negligible with identical controllers and memory.

PCIe 1.0 2.5 GT/s PCIe 2.0 5 GT/s PCIe 3.0 8 GT/s PCIe 4.0 16 GT/s PCIe 5.0 32 GT/s

As the technology matures and we see new controllers hit the market, PCIe 5.0 SSDs should start to offer better performance with smaller data packets, as well as improve maximum throughput. For maximum transfer speeds, we've already seen PCIe 5.0 SSDs almost hit 15,000 MB/s, like the impressive Crucial T700, whereas the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives will "only" achieve 7,500 MB/s. 7.5 GB/s is still rapid and good enough for transferring massive files and loading games, though if your CPU and motherboard allow, bumping that up further could provide additional headroom for 4K content.

3 PCIe 5.0 SSDs are better for heavier workloads

Source: Kdenlive

Are you into video editing? If so, you'll need the best storage solutions available and that's an SSD running at PCIe 5.0 speeds. It's not all about the maximum transfer speed, as noted above, though it most certainly helps things, but it's also the overall throughput with the alter generation. When running video editing software and working with 4K UHD files, you'll see noticeable improvements in writing and can enjoy slightly reduced latencies. When working with big data, you'll often see the improvements PCIe 5.0 SSDs will offer over previous-gen counterparts, whereas the average PC user likely won't.