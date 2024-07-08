Key Takeaways Keyboard layouts come in various sizes and designs, including full-sized, TKL, 75%, 65%, 60%, and 40% keyboards, each offering different features and compactness.

ANSI and ISO are the two main layout types, with ANSI being more popular in the United States and ISO being more common in Europe, featuring differences in key placements and sizes.

Number pad keyboards provide added functionality and convenience, with some models connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and even featuring a small screen for additional features like calculators.

There used to be a time when the only real decision you had to make for a keyboard was whether you wanted a number pad. It's not so easy these days as they come in several different sizes. From full-sized keyboards down to 40% keyboards, they come in many different shapes and sizes.

When it comes to layouts, there are two main types, ANSI and ISO. ANSI is the American National Standards Institute and is probably the most popular layout. As the name would suggest, this is the American-style layout for keyboards and is quite commonly used worldwide. The ISO layout is the International Organization Standardization and is much more common in Europe. The main differences are the placements and sizes of the Enter, Left Shift, Backslash, and Right Alt keys. ISO keyboards also have an extra key over their ANSI counterparts.

If you really want to dive into things, there is a third layout known as the JIS or Japanese Industrial Standard. This layout features a smaller spacebar so that it can fit five extra keys on the keyboard. The extra keys are for Japanese characters and, unless you're a collector or enthusiast, this keyboard type isn't normally seen outside of Japan much.

When purchasing a keyboard, it is always important to make sure you are getting your preferred layout. At a glance, some of the differences are hard to notice, so make sure to double-check what you're getting.

Full Size

Close

This is what many would call the standard keyboard size and layout. Full-sized keyboards generally come with 104 keys as they feature the number pad. The included number pad makes it the preferred keyboard type for those who do a lot of data entry, especially those using numbers a lot. The number pad is normally located on the right side of the keyboard, though there are some models that feature it on the left.

Full-size keyboards are the go-to for office workers as they offer more functionality thanks to the extra keys. While not everyone needs the number pad or arrow keys, it is better to have them just in case.

Tenkeyless (TKL)