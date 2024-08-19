Key Takeaways SBCs are beginner-friendly & affordable for home labs, but can struggle with complex tasks.

Mini-PCs offer decent performance for storage tasks & minor workloads, but aren't perfect.

Old PCs are powerful, upgradable, & great for home labs, despite space & power consumption.

For the average user, setting up a dedicated home lab might seem like a Herculean task that’s also quite draining on your wallet. But you might be surprised to learn that configuring a home server is quite a beginner-friendly process. In some cases, it’s even simpler than building a PC!

That said, the complexity and expenses incurred by your home lab depend entirely on your needs. Do you need more processing power for RAID-based NAS workloads? Or are you satisfied with just running Pi-hole, light web servers, and a handful of other containers on your PC? In this article, we’ll go over four different tiers of home labs to help you figure out which one’s the right choice for your computing setup.

1 Single-Board Computers

Beginner-friendly, but not very capable

Compared to a PC, credit-card-sized SBCs may seem like adorable toys. But it’s actually possible to establish a home server (albeit a barebones one) on a tiny Single-Board Computer. Since most SBCs in the market support Ubuntu and other Linux-based distros, you won’t encounter much trouble setting up your favorite Docker containers on these machines.

The small size of SBCs is another aspect that works in their favor, as you won’t have to make too much space to accommodate them. Even the more expensive boards like the newer Raspberry Pi lineup cost anywhere between $60-$100, meaning there’s no need to shell out thousands of dollars to get started with a home lab. Compared to the other options on this list, they also draw significantly low power, and you can run them 24/7 without worrying too much about the electricity bills.

Unfortunately, there are just as many drawbacks to running your home workstation off an SBC. As you may have guessed, these systems can’t deliver optimal performance in anything but the most beginner-oriented projects. Sure, you can handily run a light container or two on the SBC and expect a responsive experience on your ARM-powered board. But they can easily get overwhelmed once you initialize some of the more complex containers.

If you’re just starting out, SBCs can serve as decent options for home labs. But you should keep your expectations in check and be ready to move to the other options on this list once your repertoire of containers starts to grow.

2 Mini-PCs, NUCs (and even NAS devices)

Small in size, light in performance

In recent times, mini-PCs have started getting the mainstream recognition they deserve. That’s a neat development because they serve as a great entry point into the world of home labs. Most NUCs and even the more performance-oriented mini-PCs cost well under $300, so they’re still affordable for newcomers. Plus, they tend to ship with x64 processors, meaning they’re compatible with a larger set of operating systems than ARM-powered SBCs.

Space-wise, most NUC-sized systems can fit on any desk without requiring you to make additional room for them. As for the performance, you should expect decent results for most container-based tasks. Even the more affordable NAS/mini-PCs featuring low-end Intel Celeron processors and 8GB of RAM can pull their own weight when running a virtual machine or two.

However, they’re still far from perfect and serve as a middle ground between inexpensive SBCs and the more powerful desktops. Regardless, mini-PCs, NAS, NUCs, and other small form-factor (SFF) systems with similar specs are more than enough for storage tasks and minor home lab workloads.

3 Old PCs and mainstream desktops

Great for most users