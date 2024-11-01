This article is sponsored by DigiEra. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

In today's fast-paced digital world, reliable, fast, and portable storage is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. Whether you're a content creator, a gamer, or simply someone juggling multiple devices, you need a storage solution that can keep up with your demanding lifestyle. Enter the DigiEra LPS2000M External Portable SSD—a powerful, sleek, and compact external drive designed to revolutionize how you store, transfer, and manage your data.

With features like ProRes capture support, ultra-fast transfer speeds, and magnetic secure-attach design, this drive isn't just about storage; it's about boosting your efficiency and creativity on the go.

Power and portability in one package

DigiEra LPS2000M SSD See at DigiEra

The DigiEra LPS2000M SSD stands out with some top-tier features that make it the ideal choice for users who need fast, reliable, and secure data transfer:

ProRes capture compatibility: If you're an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 user, this SSD is a game-changer. You can record ProRes 4K 60FPS videos directly onto the drive, freeing up space on your phone and ensuring your high-res content is securely stored.

Magnetic secure-attach: The innovative magnetic attachment ensures the drive sticks securely to your device, making it perfect for travel. No more worrying about dropping your drive or accidentally disconnecting it during use.

Blazing fast speeds: When using a compatible Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface and CrystalDiskMark software, the DigiEra LPS2000M can achieve up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write speeds. It's designed for those who need lightning-fast performance. Whether you're editing videos, transferring large files, or backing up important data, this SSD keeps up with your pace.

The right SSD for every scenario

Content creators

Imagine you're a professional photographer shooting a high-profile event or a filmmaker capturing cinematic 4K footage on your iPhone 15 Pro. The DigiEra LPS2000M allows you to record these massive video files directly to the SSD while still on location. This direct recording not only saves storage on your device but also ensures you can quickly access and edit your content without delay.

Gamers

As gaming becomes more sophisticated, so do the demands for fast data access. The DigiEra LPS2000M makes load times nearly non-existent, providing an immersive gaming experience on platforms like PS5 and Steam Deck. Whether you're loading the latest AAA titles or using it for game storage, its ultra-fast speeds and high capacity (up to 2TB) make it perfect for gamers who demand the best.

Business professionals on the move

If you're a business traveler who frequently moves between offices, client sites, or even countries, the DigiEra LPS2000M offers a portable and secure solution for transporting sensitive data. The shock and vibration resistance ensures your files stay safe even in rough conditions, while the magnetic design ensures you can attach it to your devices without worrying about losing it in transit.

Students and academics

Students often deal with large volumes of research papers, multimedia projects, and important files. The DigiEra SSD offers the perfect combination of portability, capacity, and speed, making it easy to store years of academic work and multimedia projects without worrying about running out of space or dealing with slow data transfer.

Built for speed and durability

Source: DigiEra

Thanks to USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 technology and Type-C interface, this SSD delivers up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write speeds, ensuring that even the largest files transfer in seconds. This feature is a lifesaver for users dealing with large video files, 3D modeling projects, or high-resolution photography.

Weighing just 46 grams and built with a premium aluminum casing, the DigiEra LPS2000M is as durable as it is stylish. The metal construction not only looks great but also helps dissipate heat, keeping the drive cool during intensive use. With its compact size, it easily fits into your pocket or bag, making it an ideal companion for professionals on the move.

*These speeds were measured using CrystalDiskMark benchmark software under a Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connection.

Who should use the DigiEra LPS2000M?

Creatives, graphic designers, video editors, and photographers need a reliable, fast, and spacious SSD to store large project files. The DigiEra LPS2000M, with up to 2TB of storage, gives creatives the space and speed they need to work efficiently.

If you're a DIY PC builder or a gaming enthusiast, you'll appreciate the DigiEra SSD's superior performance and versatility. Whether you're benchmarking your rig or optimizing game performance, this SSD offers a noticeable boost in speed over traditional drives.

Portability and storage capacity are critical for students who juggle large files like research data or video projects. The DigiEra LPS2000M offers just that, plus it's plug-and-play, meaning it works seamlessly with your laptop or desktop, regardless of operating system.

One SSD to rule them all

Source: DigiEra

What sets the DigiEra LPS2000M apart is its universal compatibility. The USB Type-C connection ensures that it works across a broad range of devices—from iPhones and Android phones to laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and more.

Whether you're using it to expand the storage on your smartphone or backing up data from your laptop, this SSD makes the process hassle-free with its plug-and-play convenience.

Secure your data anywhere you go

With shock resistance up to 1500G and vibration resistance, the DigiEra LPS2000M keeps your data safe even in the most demanding conditions. Whether you're on a bumpy commute or traveling between meetings, you can trust this SSD to protect your files. Plus, the 3-year limited warranty gives you peace of mind, knowing your investment is protected.

Power, portability, and performance in one package

In a world where speed, security, and storage capacity are essential, the DigiEra LPS2000M External Portable SSD is a standout solution. With its ultra-fast transfer speeds, ProRes capture support, and magnetic secure-attach design, this drive is the perfect tool for content creators, gamers, tech enthusiasts, and professionals alike.

Whether you're backing up important files, transferring high-res video footage, or optimizing your gaming experience, this SSD is built to handle it all with ease.

The DigiEra LPS2000M not only offers cutting-edge performance but also embodies true portability. Its sleek, durable design means you can take it anywhere, knowing your data is secure and accessible across multiple devices.

If you're looking for a storage solution that keeps up with your fast-paced digital life, the DigiEra LPS2000M is a top contender that delivers in every category—speed, space, and style.