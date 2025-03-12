Adobe Bridge is one of Adobe’s only free desktop software tools. It’s a digital asset management or DAM tool that allows you to preview, organize, edit, and publish your creative images and assets. It uses metadata tools, has Adobe integration with other software, and supports RAW image processing. Well, Adobe Bridge is still part of the Adobe ecosystem, even if cost-free DigiKam is an open-source digital management tool for images and video files which offers plenty of the same features as Bridge, but it keeps your privacy and security intact.

6 More platform support

Adobe only offers mainstream support

Although Adobe Bridge is a powerful tool, it only offers support for two mainstream operating system platforms: Windows and macOS. There’s no Linux support, nor can you access source code for Adobe Bridge to make it work on your own terms. You’re locked in to only two operating systems of choice.

DigiKam is available on both Windows and macOS as expected, but also for Linux and BSD, which opens many doors for customization and security. With source code, DigiKam users can adapt the tool to work for them in custom ways, creating forks of the GitHub repository and truly making DigiKam their own.

You don’t have to be a developer to use DigiKam — even novices can use it as standard software installed in their systems. Coding and developer knowledge aren't necessary, but it’s a great option to have for those with the skills.

Tag your DigiKam files for organization

One of the biggest benefits of a digital asset manager is comprehensive tagging options. Tagging your files, images, and videos can help in a multitude of ways, whether just by visually guiding you through your assets or helping you obtain files that could be easily lost in the midst of your libraries.

With DigiKam, you can tag in multiple ways to allow for different filtering options and a smoother experience. You can assign tags, ratings, and labels to your photos or RAW image files. Then, using the filter functions, you may quickly find any specific files matching your chosen criteria. This saves so much time scrolling or being unable to see what you’re looking for because you’re searching too hard to find it.

Search functions are the make-or-break functions of a good digital asset manager, and DigiKam offers great search and tagging abilities.

4 Multiple search functions

Alongside the multiple ways to tag your files in DigiKam and the multiple ways to search for them. A wide range of criteria allow you to filter, search, and — ultimately — find your photos, files, or videos.

You can search based on file type, specific metadata — including EXIF, IPTC, or XMP — different tag types, labels, and ratings, as previously mentioned, image data, file extension, geolocation with global map function, and camera type.

The search function allows you to apply multiple criteria to narrow down your search and save time and frustration in finding your files.

Your files’ metadata is safe even in search mode. DigiKam uses Exiv2 to handle metadata in your files, which populates the search function. Exiv2 is a command line tool and is used extensively across other open-source platforms, such as GIMP and Darktable.

3 RAW image processing

Store, open, and edit RAW in DigiKam

While you can, of course, use DigiKam to store and manage regular image files such as JPEGs, RAW image files usually require hardier software. Many proprietary tools don’t allow users to open and edit RAW images — even Adobe Bridge must be used alongside Camera Raw — but in DigiKam, you can store, open, edit, and process RAW images with no issues.

The RAW editing abilities of DigiKam aren’t mind-blowing, and many open-source users pair DigiKam with RawTherapee for a full RAW processing workflow. But the option of basic RAW editing tools is available in DigiKam for basic needs.

Enhance your images