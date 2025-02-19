Google Photos and Dropbox are good cloud-based options for photo and file storage and management, but using an open-source management tool like DigiKam is a better choice. Not only is DigiKam totally free — unlike the upgrades you’ll undoubtedly need with proprietary options — but its open-source development means you’ve got more control, privacy, and security options, too. Available on many platforms with many customization options, DigiKam should be your new photo manager of choice.

Free professional photo management

You don’t have to pay for good quality

DigiKam is a great open-source tool for photo management. It receives regular updates, with 8.5.0 released in November 2024, consisting of 64 language options for localization requirements. It has a native Apple Silicone package offering to increase who can use the free software. While there are tons of open-source photo management tools available, DigiKam makes the top of the list and shouldn’t pass you by using it.

DigiKam is available cross-platform, from Mac, Windows, Linux, and more, meaning you can access it from anywhere.

Open-source software gives you so much more control and privacy than tools like Google Photos. You can choose who can access your account and images, and it’s stored entirely locally, so there’s no cloud hacking as a risk to your images.

DigiKam releases weekly pre-release snapshots which are compiled versions of the tool provided by the DigiKam team for testing purposes. The pre-release snapshots let you try the current implementation, which has yet to be released, allowing you to see how it works with your system before installing the full version.

Store, search, and share your photos