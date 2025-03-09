Summary DigiKam is an open-source alternative to Adobe Lightroom with basic editing tools and strong organization features.

Immich is a newer self-hosted open-source tool for photo and video storage, offering more control and privacy.

DigiKam is easier to set up and use than Immich, which requires self-hosting knowledge, but Immich offers more benefits for security.

Immich and DigiKam are two of the most popular open-source photo storage tools, but they offer different ways of storing and managing your visual files. Whether you want a quick setup with the guarantee of open-source security, or you want to host your own server in order to manage your photos, ensuring that everything is your own responsibility during every step, DigiKam and Immich provide the choice. These photo management tools are popular for open-source users and have similar features.

What is DigiKam?

Open-source image file management