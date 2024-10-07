Key Takeaways DigiPort is a USB-powered miniature PC running off a Raspberry Pi, ideal for those who want a portable PC.

It features Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing for various OS installations with necessary ports and an included heatsink.

DigiPort offers an "essential kit" for $134, with a December 2024 delivery date, making it a convenient and affordable gadget.

We love our mini PCs here at XDA, but sometimes they can get really, really small. Such is the case of the DigiPort, which is a USB-powered miniature PC that runs off of a Raspberry Pi. And while you can fund it right now, you won't need to worry about the project not coming to fruition, as it has long since achieved its funding goal.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

The DigiPort is a miniature PC for SBC lovers

The DigiPort has made its debut on Kickstarter, and it looks like a really nice option for people who want to have a PC in their pocket at all times. The DigiPort doesn't require a lot to get going:

Introducing the DigiPort Powerful Pocket PC with Raspberry Pi Inside—a compact and smart dongle that connects effortlessly to your TV or monitor via HDMI and requires only a USB-C power source.

So, what's under the hood? First up is its most notable feature, the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. This lets you load a ton of different operating systems onto the board, from Windows 10 IoT to Ubuntu. Apart from the HDMI and USB-C power port, you also get two more USB-C 2.0 ports for peripherals, an IR receiver, an SD card slot, and even its own heatsink to keep things cool. And because everything is handled on the board yourself, you just need a screen that accepts an HDMI port and a way to power it via USB, and you're good to go.

If you already have a Compute Module, you can grab the rest of the parts for around $68. If you need the full package, the "essential kit" features everything you need to get going for around $134. Plus, the Kickstarter pledges state that you should get your hands on a unit come December 2024, which is a nice turnaround for a project like this.