Digital Wellbeing could detect coughs and snores in a future update

Back in May, it was reported that Google was working on a feature for Android that would be able to detect snoring and coughing. Now it looks like the feature could potentially be getting closer to release, as more code has been spotted that shows the feature could be added to a future release of Digital Wellbeing.

According to 9to5Google, who did a deep dive into the latest version of the Digital Wellbeing app that was uploaded to the Play Store, it looks like there are references to the feature that can be found in the latest beta release. “Cough & snore detection” is attached to a “Bedtime mode,” which was recently revamped in Android 13. The feature will have to be manually enabled and will only be able to track coughs and snores during scheduled sleep periods. This is for privacy reasons, as the microphone needs to activate for the phone to be able to detect snoring or coughing. The data will be presented alongside currently tracked stats in the Digital Wellbeing app, with the app also giving you counts for your “Average cough count” and “Average time snoring.” It will also report if you did not cough or snore during your sleep session.

Digital Wellbeing made its debut on Pixel devices in 2018 with the aim of giving users better control of how technology interacted with their daily lives. Digital Wellbeing allows you to minimize distractions, improve your work-life balance, and even completely unplug from the world when necessary. The tool offers visualizations and data, giving you an idea of how much time you spend on your phone daily and what kinds of things you are doing with that time. If you’ve never tried managing your daily smartphone usage, it might be worth a shot. While you might not have a phone addiction, there could be areas where you spend your time unnecessarily. If interested, take a look at our guide, which will walk you through the process of managing app usage limits on Android and iOS.

Source: 9to5Google