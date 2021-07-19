Digital Wellbeing’s “Heads Up” feature rolls out to more Android phones to stop distracted walking

In November last year, we first spotted a new Digital Wellbeing feature, called Heads Up, in an APK teardown of the Digital Wellbeing app. The feature aimed to prevent users from walking with their heads buried in their phones by pushing out reminders. It rolled out to Google’s Pixel lineup in April this year, and it’s now making its way to more phones.

While we’re not sure exactly when the new Heads Up feature became available on non-Pixel devices, it’s now available in the Digital Wellbeing app on several of our phones. These include the OnePlus Nord N200 and the ASUS ZenFone 8. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the feature appears within the Digital Wellbeing settings under the Reduce Interruptions section.

You can tap on the option to initiate setup and then tap on the toggle on the following page to receive reminders to stop using your phone while you’re walking. The Heads Up feature requires access to Physical activity and Location permissions to work as intended, but the location access permission is optional. You can toggle these permissions, and more, from the new Heads Up page in the Digital Wellbeing app.

If you wish to give the new feature a go, you can download the latest version of the Digital Wellbeing app from the Play Store link below. At the moment, we’re not sure if it will be available on all devices or not. So, make sure you let us know if it’s available on your phone in the comments section below. Also, pay attention to your surroundings even while using the feature, as “Heads Up doesn’t replace paying attention.”