Summary Dino Crisis 1 and 2 are now available on PC via Good Old Games.

Dino Crisis offers horror gameplay with dinosaurs instead of zombies.

Both games have been enhanced for modern systems and controllers.

If I ask you to name a horror game from Capcom that heralds from the PS1 era, there's a good chance that you'll name Resident Evil. And why wouldn't you? The series is still getting entries and fan support to this day. However, a handful of people would wistfully reply with "Dino Crisis," the game that didn't make it out of the PS1 era. If you want to revisit this classic horror game, I'm pleased to tell you that Dino Crisis 1 and 2 are now on Good Old Games, and you can buy them right now.

As announced on the Good Old Games (GOG) blog, Dino Crisis 1 and 2 are now officially available to play on PC. If you've never heard of the game before, imagine a horror game akin to Resident Evil but replace the zombies with velociraptors and T-rexes. It came out during the big dinosaur spree that Jurassic Park sparked, but unlike Capcom's other horror series, Dino Crisis didn't get any further entries.

While fans have been asking for a Dino Crisis remake (or even a new game), Capcom haven't really said anything on the matter. Fortunately, while we wait for the company to do something about this amazing IP, GOG has revealed that both titles have had some special enhancements to make them a choice pick for both newcomers and veterans to the dinosaur-infested labs.

If you want to dive right in, you can grab either Dino Crisis 1 or Dino Crisis 2 for $9.99 a pop. If you want both, you can grab the Dino Crisis bundle for $16.99 and save some cash. And if you want to learn what exactly has been enhanced with these titles, here are the changelogs for both games as per their store pages.

Dino Crisis:

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11

All 6 localizations of the game included (English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, and Japanese)

Original, Arrange, and Operation Wipe Out modes included

Improved DirectX game renderer

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling, Anti-Aliasing, and more)

Increased rendering resolution to ~4K (1920p) and color depth to 32-bit.

Improved geometry calculation, more stable transformation and texturing.

Improved alpha transparency

Improved game registry settings

Issue-free animation, video, and music playback

Issue-free saving (the game no longer corrupts save files after leaving dropped weapons)

Full support for modern controllers (Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock4, Microsoft Xbox Series, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Logitech F series and many more) with optimal button binding regardless of the hardware, hotplugging and wireless mode read more

Dino Crisis 2: