Direct My Call on the Pixel 7 series will show you menu options before they’re even spoken

In addition to hardware improvements like the new Tensor G2 chip, better cameras, and brighter displays, the Pixel 7 series also features several software enhancements. The devices utilize the Tensor G2 SoC to power some really cool machine-learning features, like Photo Unblur, Cinematic Blur, Assistant voice typing, and more. In addition, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro also bring some calling improvements to the table. The improved Direct My Call feature is a case in point.

Google debuted Direct My Call with the Pixel 7 series last year to make calling businesses a lot easier. The feature shows estimated wait times for toll-free business numbers and uses Google’s Duplex technology to guide you through IVR menus.

On the Pixel 7 series, Google is taking the feature a step further by showing you a list of menu options before they’re even spoken. This should speed things up even further, but we’ll have to wait till we have the device in our hands to know for sure. Sadly, this new capability won’t be available for all toll-free business numbers. Google says the feature will be limited to some countries and languages and might not work with every business call.

Along with an improved Direct My Call experience, the Pixel 7 series will also offer another feature to improve your calling experience — Clear Calling. The Clear Calling feature will roll out to the Pixel 7 series later this year, and it will use machine learning to filter out wind noise, traffic noise, and other background noises in voice calls. The feature was first spotted in the first Android QPR1 beta, and it will likely roll out with the stable Android 13 QPR1 release in December.

The Google Messages app on the Pixel 7 series also brings support for a new Voice Message Transcription feature. It will automatically transcribe incoming voice messages, making it easy for you to reply to them even if you’re not in a position to listen to the voice message. The feature will initially be available in English, Japanese, German, and French, but Google plans to expand support to more languages and devices in the coming months.

