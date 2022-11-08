Microsoft has announced that DirectStorage 1.1 is now officially available for developers, promising to bring even faster load times for games on Windows. That's thanks to the newly-added support for GPU decompression, which offloads the job of decompressing game assets from the CPU.

GPU decompression is a big part of the promise of DirectStorage, though it didn't show up when the API was first made available to PC game developers earlier this year. A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft said it would be arriving with DirectStorage 1.1 before the end of the year, and thankfully it didn't take too long.

In the past, when you played a game, it was the CPU's job to decompress the assets stored on your PC, and those assets would then be sent to the GPU so they could be displayed as needed. But, as Microsoft points out, GPUs are great at handling this kind of task much faster, so offloading that work to the GPU makes sense. Of course, to go along with that, Microsoft also had to create a new compression format, GDeflate, which was developed in partnership with Nvidia. This format is optimized for GPU decompression, and based on Microsoft's tests, assets can be decompressed almost three times faster thanks to this enhancement.

While GPU decompression is supported on all GPUs that support DirectX 12 and Shader Model 6.0, there are optimizations - called metacommands - that GPU manufacturers can make to their drivers in order to specifically improve performance on their hardware. Intel and Nvidia already have optimizations for DirectStorage 1.1 and GDeflate in the latest versions of their GPU drivers. AMD says it already has drivers with metacommand support, but they will be shared with ISV partners under NDA. You can keep an eye on AMD's support page to get the latest drivers when they're released.

While DirectStorage is meant to be used in Windows games, Microsoft says it will release the source code for the GDeflate compressor and decompressor so developers can compress assets on other platforms. Now that GPU decompression is officially supported, it should be a matter of time until games start implementing it, and you should see a significant difference in load times when that happens.

Source: Microsoft