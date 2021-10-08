How to disable ads in Firefox’s address bar

Firefox is one of the best web browsers out there. Many users prefer it over alternatives like Google Chrome and Edge since it uses its own engine and emphasizes user privacy. Mozilla has also been adding new features to Firefox on Android, including the recently announced system-wide password manager, making it a good option for smartphone users too. However, if you use Firefox on desktop, the latest update for the browser introduces an element that might disappoint you — ads in the address bar.

As reported by How-To Geek, entering text into the address bar opens a drop-down list with suggestions. At the bottom of this list is a section labeled Firefox Suggest. In this section, you will find ads from Firefox’s partners based on the keywords you enter. Mozilla says that Firefox Suggest uses your location and search keywords to make contextual suggestions while keeping your privacy in mind.

As you can see in the attached image, the browser displays links to certain websites at the bottom of the suggestions. While this does not seem intrusive, since it only occupies a small portion of the screen, it could be annoying for some users. Thankfully, the feature is disabled by default, and Firefox asks you if you want to Allow Suggestions after installing the Firefox 92 update.

If you’ve enabled the feature by mistake, the browser does give you an option to disable Firefox Suggest and get rid of the ads. Just a few clicks within the browser’s Settings page, and you’ll be good to go. Here’s how you can disable ads in Firefox’s address bar:

Click on the Menu icon on the top-right corner of the browser and then head over to Settings. Alternatively, you can click on Firefox in the menu bar and then select Preferences.

Now, select the Privacy & Security option.

On the following window, uncheck the Contextual suggestions toggle under Address Bar to turn it off.

Restart the browser and enjoy your ad-free address bar!

While ads can be intrusive and affect user experience, Mozilla says they’ve added this feature to fund the development and optimization of Firefox. If you find the contextual suggestions helpful or don’t mind seeing suggested websites at the bottom of your address bar, you can opt-in for this feature and support Firefox.