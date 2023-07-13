Windows 11 has many new features, but one that keeps returning is Fast Startup. This does what the name suggests, allowing your PC to boot faster once you shut it down completely and restart it again with the power button. It's like a hybrid between hibernation and shutdown that helps your PC start up as soon as you push that power button because it won't shut it down fully. Yes, the computer will physically be off, but Fast Sartup saves the state of your hard drive at the moment of shutdown and brings it back where you left it the next time you log in. That way, it doesn't have to restart the services it needs for File Explorer, Taskbar, and other system areas.

While this can save you a lot of time, it can sometimes result in issues with dual-booting operating systems or booting from ISO drives. So, if you want to disable it, you can visit the settings in Control Panel.

How to disable fast startup in Windows 11

To disable fast startup in Windows 11, you need to visit the classic Control Panel. This setting isn't available in the modern Windows 11 settings app. You should see it in Control Panel on all versions of Windows 11, including the new Moment 3 update.

Open the Start Menu and search for Control Panel. Click the top result. Switch the Control Panel to the Category view from the top under View by. Choose Hardware and Sound. Select Power Options. Click on Choose what the power buttons do. Uncheck the box at the bottom for Turn on fast startup (recommended)

If the box is grayed out, you'll need to click the text at the top that says "Change Settings that are currently unavailable." Then you'll be able to adjust fast startup. It's one of the first things I do once I get a new Windows 11 PC. While it means I have to wait longer, I am happy to know to have a fresh start each time I press the power button.