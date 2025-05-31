Windows 11 is a powerful operating system, but like its predecessors, it requires awareness of privacy and security. There are features you should disable and stop using if you are concerned about privacy. Data on Windows can be shared or harvested in several ways, but you can prevent these actions from happening. Unless you want to create a local account (which becomes more difficult with each update), you can improve your Windows privacy by avoiding these features.

4 Disable Telemetry

It collects data on all features you use