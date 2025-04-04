Adobe has offered the world many great software tools. Tools like Adobe Photoshop will likely reign in the creative industry until the end of time, but there are loads of discontinued or unsupported Adobe tools. It’s a sad day when your favorite app gets removed from support listings. Despite Adobe discontinuing dozens of software over the years, there are still​​​​​​​ great alternatives offering better results, so you can continue to create.

6 Adobe Flash Player

Web animation viewer

Adobe announced the demise of Adobe Flash Player in 2017, giving users three years before it lost support in 2020 and ultimately discontinued the tool in 2021. The extended time between announcement and end of life allowed web developers, designers, or businesses to ensure they removed Flash-based products from their designs and websites.

Unlike regular creative software for which you can find alternatives easily, the loss of Flash Player affected the viewing output of videos placed on public and private sites, impacting how everyone uses the internet. The discontinuation prevented any video using Flash Player from working.

You can embed video or audio tags using HTML5 rather than Adobe Flash Player, and developers can instead use Adobe Animate CC for games and 2D animations for the web. For open-source alternatives, users could use Blender or even Krita, which both offer frame-by-frame animation and more.

5 Adobe XD

It’s not discontinued yet, but it’s close