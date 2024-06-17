Key Takeaways Intel's Compute Stick was a neat way to turn old displays "smart," but sadly the product was discontinued after the release of a few models.

The Intel Neural Compute Stick had USB ports to boost AI processing on devices, but met its end in June 2022.

Intel's Galileo, Edison, and Joule development boards, along with the RealSense cameras, were also killed-off despite their potential in the DIY space.

The tech graveyard is chock-full of prototypes and fully-realized inventions spanning multiple sectors and firms. Like most companies active in the field, Intel has also killed many of its creations over the years. While some of Team Blue’s products could have gone on to become world-changing innovations, others enjoyed their fair share of time in the spotlight and went out with a bang. Nevertheless, here are five of the most amazing Intel devices that I wish were still around in 2024.

6 Intel Compute Stick

Useful for owners of non-smart (dumb?) displays

Mini-PCs serve as a great alternative to full-sized desktops for those who don’t mind trading performance and airflow in exchange for a more compact system. Then there were Intel’s Compute Stick modules, a set of pocket-sized PCs that plugged directly into the HDMI ports of your displays.

While they lacked the processing prowess to run a GUI desktop OS, the Intel Compute Sticks were neat devices if all you wanted to do was turn an old-school monitor or TV into a smart display capable of browsing the web, checking emails, and streaming content. Sadly, Intel pulled the plug on these devices, and the last generation of the Compute Stick lineup was released in 2016. However, they did have a weird successor, which also suffered a similar fate…

5 Intel Neural Compute Stick

The precursor of NPUs

AI might very well be the buzzword parroted by every firm in 2024, but the hardware to run complex artificial intelligence algorithms has been around for quite some time. Long before Team Blue began integrating NPUs into its processors, the company released the Intel Neural Compute Sticks for developers and consumers who needed more horsepower for their AI workloads

Despite bearing a similar name to the company’s previous stick-based systems, the Neural Compute Sticks were quite different from their failed predecessor. For starters, they came with a USB port instead of an HDMI connector. Instead of converting a display into a media system, the Neural Compute Sticks boosted the AI processing capabilities once you plugged them into a device. This made them especially useful for low-end devices like the Raspberry Pi. But just like their media server counterparts, the Neural Compute Sticks had a short lifespan, with the devices hitting their EOL stage in June 2022.

4 Intel Galileo and Edison development boards

With a shout-out to the Intel Joule and Euclid kits

Intel may not be an oft-used name in the DIY landscape, but believe it or not, Team Blue has manufactured (and discontinued) its fair share of development boards. Resembling your average Arduino board in more than just the appearance, the Intel Galileo was a development board that combined a rock-solid CPU (by microcontroller standards) with the expansive Arduino software libraries. Then you had the Edison series of SoCs, designed specifically for smaller projects involving IoT components like wearables.

If standalone modules weren’t your thing, Intel even released the Joule development kit, which was not only a step-up from the Galileo board, but also came with useful accessories and peripherals. Heck, Team Blue even released a $399 Euclid development kit that ran Ubuntu and boasted superior motion-detection and VR/AR capabilities with its RealSense ZR300 camera.

Unfortunately, Intel announced its plans to cease producing new Galileo, Edison, and Joule boards in June 2017. While Team Blue never made a formal announcement about the discontinuation of the Euclid systems, we haven’t heard anything from the company regarding newer models for over half a decade. That’s quite a bummer, because Team Blue could have easily captured the DIY market had it invested more time and effort into its development board lineup.

3 Intel RealSense cameras

I really miss playing Warrior Wave on my RealSense webcam

If you recall the tragic tale of the Xbox Kinect, then the story of Intel’s RealSense cameras might seem familiar. Just like Microsoft’s failed Kinect lineup, the RealSense webcams featured depth and motion tracking capabilities. But unlike their Kinect counterparts, the RealSense cameras were more than just glorified gaming gizmos shoehorned into a console.

For starters, Intel marketed them for their industrial applications, and even released multiple SDKs to go with the cameras. Heck, the company even went so far as to integrate these webcams into consumer laptops. Having spent a lot of time with the RealSense camera on my Lenovo Z51-70, I can safely attest that the technology had a lot of promise.

But just like the previous products I’ve mentioned on this list, the cameras never gained the widespread popularity Intel wanted, and by 2022, Intel had discontinued the LiDAR and Tracking series of RealSense cameras. Currently, the expensive, developer-oriented Stereo webcams are the only ones left standing, and we haven't heard much about the cameras in the last two years.

2 Intel Pentium and Celeron processors

Relics of the past that died noble deaths

Switching gears from half-baked products that collapsed under the burden of expectation, the Intel Pentium and Celeron CPUs were a part of the PC building market for decades. In fact, the first Pentium processor was actually a high-end CPU meant to replace the i486 processors in 1993. Following the success of the Pentium family, Intel launched the more budget-oriented Celeron series in 1997.

With the release of the iconic Intel Core lineup in 2006, Intel designated the Pentium chips as midrange and budget CPUs that were a step above the Celeron in terms of computing prowess. The difference in performance and features between the mainline and Celeron/Pentium processors grew rapidly over the years. Finally, in September 2022, Intel decided to lay the Celeron and Pentium chips to rest after announcing the rebranding of the next-gen budget CPUs to Intel Processors.

1 Intel NUCs

At least, ASUS picked up the NUC torch from Intel

Although “Next Unit of Computing” is a rather grand-sounding name for a series of small form-factor (SFF) PCs, the Intel NUCs were arguably one of the best mini-PCs money could buy back in the day. Launched in 2013, they weren’t killed off immediately like most of the products on this list. Instead, Intel managed to release a whopping thirteen generations of NUC systems over the years – and for good reason.

Unlike the offerings from no-name brands that were rife with stability issues, Intel’s NUCs had well-defined warranties and fully-functioning drivers (for the most part). Sure, they were a bit more expensive than your average prebuilt SFF system, but they were quite reliable and packed more than enough power for a modest homelab server without sounding like a jet engine or costing hundreds of dollars in electricity bills.

Despite their huge popularity among computing enthusiasts, the NUCs were eventually discontinued in 2023. Thankfully, the silver lining here is that ASUS stepped up to take the NUC mantle from Intel, and we’ll most likely see the ASUS-flavored successor to Intel’s NUC 13 series hit the shelves in the near future.

The state of Intel products in 2024

While those were some of my favorite products that Intel no longer manufactures, we’re bound to see this list grow bigger as time goes on. Heck, just a few months ago, there were rumors about Intel ditching the consumer grade Battlemage GPUs, which made many GPU enthusiasts (myself included) panicky about the future of the Arc series.

Thankfully, the false news was soon dispelled, though we still have more questions than answers about the successor to the Alchemist family. On the processor front, Intel has doubled down on the AI bandwagon, and is currently gearing up for the release of the Lunar Lake mobile CPUs in Q3 2024.