Discord starts rolling out an easy-to-use Account Switcher for users with multiple accounts

In October last year, we spotted an upcoming feature in a teardown of the Discord app for Android. The feature was designed to help users add multiple accounts to the Discord app and switch between them seamlessly. It has now started rolling out to users, and here’s how it works.

Previously, the Discord app didn’t let users log in with multiple accounts. If you wanted to add another account to the app, you would first have to log out of the current account. This made switching between accounts on the app a nuisance. With its new Account Switcher, the Discord app now lets you add multiple accounts and switch between them with just a few taps. The feature has already started rolling out to some users but, as pointed out in a new FAQ page, it’s currently only available to a few users. If you’re among the lucky few, you should see a new Account Switching pop-up (see attached screenshot) in the bottom right corner when you open the app.

To access the feature, simply tap on your Avatar image in the bottom left corner and then select the new “Switch Account” option. Tap on “Manage Accounts” in the overflow menu and then add more accounts. You can log into five accounts using the Account Switcher. Once that’s done, you should see all your accounts when you tap on the “Switch Account” option. Tapping on any of the accounts will instantly switch to that account.

Note that the Account Switcher doesn’t show other users which accounts you’re switching to. Some preferences may not be saved when you switch between accounts, including a few appearance settings.

At the moment, it isn’t clear if the feature is rolling out to the Discord app on all platforms or not. We can confirm that it is available on the Discord app for Windows, but it isn’t available on any of our Android or iOS devices right now.

Source: Discord

Via: Reddit

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!