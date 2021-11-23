Discord brings custom backgrounds to video calls, tests new account switcher

Discord is one of the most popular platforms gamers use to interact online. It’s a feature-rich communication tool that allows users to socialize via text and audio/video calls. This powerful service also enables friends to watch YouTube videos together, join Clubhouse-like audio rooms, and listen to music as a group. You can use most of its prominent features for free. However, the company includes an optional subscription that unlocks more perks. The latest additions to this platform are custom backgrounds to video calls and a new account switcher in beta.

Custom background in video calls

we just added backgrounds you can use when video calling! choose from several or upload your own with nitro. pic.twitter.com/zTGYv2FFU6 — Discord (@discord) November 22, 2021

Discord tweeted yesterday that it’s bringing custom background support to video calls. The feature already exists on some popular video conferencing apps, such as Zoom and Google Meet. By default, all users will be able to choose from a collection of illustrations. A blur option is also included as part of the free package. Users who want to upload their own pictures to use as backgrounds have to upgrade to Nitro — the service’s premium subscription.

Account switcher (beta)

Last month we reported that Discord may soon let you switch accounts within the app. The wait is over – for some, at least. As Redditor u/SilentBlade999 has shared, the company is currently beta testing the new switcher with select users. The Redditor received the new feature on the web version of Discord. However, other users have reported in the comments section that they’ve also received it on the mobile app. It’s unclear whether Discord will fully roll out the feature soon or stick to a small percentage of users for the time being.

Do you use Discord for video calls? Let us know in the comments section below.