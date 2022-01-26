It’s not just you: Discord is having some server problems

It’s always fun when a website or service you use starts to have issues loading, and you have to try to guess if the problem is your home network, your internet service provider, or the actual service you are trying to connect to. If you’re having issues connecting to Discord right now, don’t worry, it’s not just you — the company is having problems at the moment.

There are many reports on social media right now about Discord being down, and the tracker website Downdetector has received thousands of reports of the service going down over the past 30 minutes, mostly starting after 2:30 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday. Discord also said on Twitter, “we are currently investigating a widespread API outage and are working to resolve this ASAP.”

The official status dashboard for Discord mentioned a “widespread API outage” was identified around noon Pacific Time (3PM ET). A later status update said, “We have identified the underlying issue with the API outage but are dealing with a secondary issue on one of our database clusters. We have our entire on-call response team online and responding to the issue.” Discord said that it has resolved all database problems by around 12:30 PT, but the company is still limiting the login rate to prevent its servers from overloading.

Unlike most other recent notable outages, such as the problem that affected Spotify, Discord, Snapchat and others back in November, Discord appears to be the only platform or major service affected. However, the company hasn’t yet identified the original cause for the bug, which could potentially be related to a major cloud provider.

Now that Discord has (mostly) solved whatever was causing the original outage, the service should start working again before too long.