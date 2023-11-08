Back when Discord was gaining traction, the ability to host files on the platform and share links outside of the service was a very welcome one. However, as the platform has grown, people have begun using Discord's file storage system to distribute malware.

To combat this, the developers of Discord are adding restrictions on how long a download link stays active. Soon, you'll only have 24 hours to share your download link before it automatically breaks, as part of a new cybersecurity measure by Discord.

In a statement made to Bleeping Computer, Discord stated that it's adjusting how people access its content delivery network (CDN). These changes will go into effect in late 2023, likely around the same time the Discord app loses its 32-bit Windows support. Part of these changes includes setting an 'expiration date' for links so they'll stop working after the period expires. As stated in a post on the Discord Developers server:

"To improve security of Discord's CDN, attachment CDN URLs have 3 new URL parameters: ex, is, and hm. Once authentication enforcement begins later this year, links with a given signature (hm) will remain valid until the expiration timestamp (ex),"

You'll likely already see these parameters within Discord links; however, the company isn't enforcing them just yet. Discord users have until the end of the year to share download links outside of the client. Discord adds that if people wish to continue to share files past the cutoff date, they "recommend [users] find a more suitable service."

What does this mean for Discord servers?

There are Discord communities out there that band together over a shared interest or hobby. For them, Discord's file-hosting feature is invaluable. These servers often create archives of tutorial work, setup files, reference material, and anything else a community may need to continue operating. As such, if you're worried about your favorite servers' archive of download links breaking overnight, don't worry. Discord explains that a link shared within the Discord client will work differently than one shared outside of it.

When you host a file within Discord, the service will refresh the download link when the old one expires. This means you can access the file indefinitely, as long as you click the link when it's within Discord. However, when you share the link outside of Discord, the link won't automatically update when the date expires. This will keep community archives safe while also preventing malware download links from spreading around the internet.

While this change won't destroy a server's archive, it will make sharing files outside of Discord a lot trickier. As such, it's a good idea to get accustomed to file-sharing websites before Discord implements these changes in late 2023.