Discord update will bring parity between Android, iOS, and PC versions

A new Discord experience is coming to Android and this isn’t going to be your typical update. Instead, the app will get a complete revamp, with hopes from the development team to improve the experience and finally bring parity between Discord on various platforms.

According to the team at Discord, going forward, the Android app will longer be on the back burner when it comes to updates. In the past, Android updates lagged behind iOS and PC updates, resulting in a compromised experience. Now, the team has committed to updating all platforms at once and offering the same features across all supported devices. That means the experience that you have on Android, will be the same on iOS, and also PC.

The teams switch to using React Native for development means that things will be much smoother and faster on the back-end. The switch to React Native framework is what will allow the team to push updates to all platforms at once. Of course, each version of Discord will retain its own unique and required UI elements, but the team will try to bring the apps more in line with each other when it comes to design. Although each version of the app might look similar on initial setup, it can be customized to the user’s liking.

While this looks like good news for all parties involved, it does appear that people testing the new Android version are having various issues. Checking out the Reddit Discord, there are complaints of the new app being slow, buggy, and so forth. Luckily, a majority of those in the thread are using an alpha build. Hopefully, these issues will be resolved when the app comes to Android users in the coming weeks. If you’re a Discord user using Android, be on the look out. If you’ve never used it before, take a look and download it at the link below. Discord is also available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and coming soon to Xbox.

Source: Discord