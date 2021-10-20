Discord may soon let you switch accounts within the app

Discord for Android may soon let you sign in to multiple accounts, making it possible to switch between your different accounts on the fly. Right now, if you’re signed into the Discord app and want to switch to a different account, you have to first log out from your current account. But it looks like Discord for Android may soon let you sign into more than one account and easily switch between them without having to through log out and re-login exercise.

Discord 98.6 recently rolled out on the Google Play Store, and it contains some new strings that suggest that the app will make it easier to switch accounts.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

The following strings suggest that users will be able to switch accounts.

<string name="switch_accounts_add_an_account_button">Add an account</string> <string name="switch_accounts_menu_item_title">Switch Accounts;/string> <string name="switch_accounts_modal_header">Manage Accounts;/string> <string name="switch_accounts_modal_subheader">Switch accounts, sign in, sign out, go wild.;/string>

The ability to switch between accounts without having to log out is something that many Discord users have long requested, and it looks like the company may finally make it happen.

Note that this feature isn’t currently live in Discord yet. We’ll keep a close eye on the further development of the feature and be sure to let you know if we learn anything new.

Over the past months, Discord has picked up several new features and improvements, including Clubhouse-style audio rooms, Slack-like threads, native YouTube Watch Together integration, and so on.