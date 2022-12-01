After being in testing over the past year, Discord is expanding its Server Subscriptions program, giving more creators a chance to earn revenue.

Discord is a popular VoIP, chat, and messaging platform that has quite a following, with over 100 million active users daily, running on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and supported on a variety of web browsers. XDA even has its own server, giving users a place to chat with their favorite developers, forum members, and others.

Users can even build communities on Discord, similar to other social media platforms, making it flexible yet focused. While most servers tend to just work without any thought, there is a lot that goes on in the background of some, from maintenance to nurturing a community to just creating an experience that people will come back for over and over again.

Today, Discord is introducing a new way to thank these people, expanding its Server Subscriptions feature to more creators and allowing those on Discord to earn money. Creators can assign different perks, benefits, and roles with a subscription.

But these are customizable and something that creators can create on their own or with the help of their audience. Perhaps the best part about this is that the creator will get a huge chunk from subscriptions, with Discord sharing that it will only be taking a 10 percent share, meaning the creator will take home 90 percent.

This feature has been in testing over the past year but will now finally be available to those in the United States. While it is expanding, there are still minimum requirements that need to be met in order to monetize a server. The requirements are as follows verbatim from Discord:

The server owned must be based in the United States

Your server has a good standing with Discord, meaning no recent Terms of Service or Community Guideline violations

You must agree to our updated Monetization Terms and Server Subscriptions Policy

So, if you're eligible and want to start monetizing your server, you can head to the Monetization area, Server Settings, and finally, head to the Server Subscriptions section in the app. Of course, if you feel like you need a tutorial on this, you can always hit the source link and learn more at the Creator Portal.

Source: Discord