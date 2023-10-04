Key Takeaways Discord will no longer provide updates for its PC app on 32-bit Windows versions after December 1, 2023, potentially affecting functionality.

The decision may be influenced by Microsoft no longer offering 32-bit versions of the OS, making it logical for developers to move away from unsupported platforms.

Windows 11 users need not worry as there is no 32-bit version available, but those on Windows 10 or older should check their OS version and consider upgrading to 64-bit for continued Discord support.

The Discord app will stop receiving updates on PCs running 32-bit versions of Windows come December 1, 2023, according to the Discord support page. The app will continue to work after reaching the end of support, though there is no guarantee that users will get the same experience as previously. Even basic functionalities might stop working when the support ends.

The company hasn't officially announced what triggered it to stop pushing updates to Discord for 32-bit versions of Windows. One possible reason could be that Microsoft stopped offering 32-bit versions of the OS to OEMs years ago, and as a result, all Windows PCs launched in the last couple of years have the 64-bit Windows OS. In Discord's defense, it's wise for developers to stop releasing updates to their apps on platforms that are no longer supported.

If you have a Windows 11 PC and use Discord, there is no reason to worry, as there is no 32-bit version of Windows 11. For users with Windows 10 or older, you need to check which one you have. You can find the OS version on the About page in Windows 10 and 8.1 Settings. If you still own a 32-bit Windows PC, you need to upgrade to the more powerful 64-bit OS to continue receiving new features, improvements, and bug fixes on the Discord app. Those who don't want to switch can ditch the Discord desktop app and use its web client instead.

Before you upgrade Windows to 64-bit, make sure that your CPU is capable of running it. And even if your CPU is capable, it will require a clean installation of the 64-bit version of Windows. The best solution in this case is to upgrade your PC to Windows 11 if it meets the system requirements to get the best Discord experience on your PC.