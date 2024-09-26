Key Takeaways Discord now allows third-party developers to create and publish their own activities within the platform.

Developers can monetize their activities through in-app purchases or subscriptions directly within Discord.

Private Discord servers can be used for project management when creating an activity, leveraging familiarity with the platform.

Have you given Discord's Activities a try yet? They're fun little tools and games you can boot up within a Discord call with your friends. You can use them to host YouTube watch parties or play some Gartic Phone while you wait for that one friend who says "Be right back" and then leaves for two hours. Until now, if you wanted more features, you had to wait for Discord to release more of them. However, that's about to change, as the social media giant is opening the doors to allow third-party developers to publish their own activities.

Discord releases the Embedded App SDK for Activities

Image Credit: Discord

As announced on the Discord blog, the company has been hard at work developing its Embedded App SDK and allowing others to develop with it under an early access program. Now that all the issues have been ironed out (hopefully), the company is ready to allow anyone to code their own Activity. The best bit is, if your idea gets accepted, it'll be presented to every Discord user every time they check out the library:

It's now easy for any Activity to go through our verification process directly within our Developer Portal and opt-in to discovery. Once discoverable, every user on Discord will be able to discover your Activity in the App Launcher, launch and join your Activity in text and voice channels, and share rich embeds with their friends to join in on the fun.

Interestingly, Discord has also allowed third-party developers to monetize their Activities. Discord describes these as in-app purchases, where users can make "one-time purchases or subscriptions directly within your Activity, allowing users to unlock premium features or content." As such, some developers may be able to make a living by coding experiences within Discord for others to play.

If you're interested in making an Activity, what better way to keep your project organized than using Discord itself? A private Discord server for project management may just be what you need, and there's a good chance you already know how to wrangle up a server.