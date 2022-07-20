Discord Voice Chat coming to Xbox consoles, available now for select Insiders

Gamers across the world are crying tears of happiness as a much-desired feature is actually, really coming to the Xbox. Cross-platform voice chat from Discord is rolling out from today for Xbox Insiders. The feature will allow players on Xbox consoles to chat to their buddies on desktop and mobile.

Get ready to connect with your Discord friends and communities on Xbox! Discord Voice chat is coming to your Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. You will be able to chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from your console making it easy to connect with friends across mobile, Xbox, and PC. The update will start rolling out to Xbox Insiders today and will be available soon for everyone.

The new feature allows you to join either group calls or voice channel. While in voice chat you’ll be able to see who is on the call and adjust the sound, or even switch between Discord and Xbox Party Chat if you need to. The audio controls will be built into the Xbox Guide just like Party Chat, and the Discord overlay is also going to be available. This is a handy way to see who’s chatting at any time, useful in the heat of the battle.

The setup process isn’t particularly lengthy, but it’s important to note if you’ve previously linked your Discord and Xbox accounts you’ll need to re-do it. Previously you only had access to rich presence on Discord. Discord has a full explainer on connecting your accounts, but essentially you can begin the process from the Xbox Guide by selecting “Try Discord Voice on Xbox” and scanning the QR code that is presented.

The rollout begins to “select Insiders” from today and will continue to reach more over the coming weeks. It’s hard to understate how many people wanted this option, so to see Xbox continue to embrace cross-platform gaming is something we’re big fans of.

Source: Xbox Wire