Samsung's once again going all out, offering steep discounts on some of its best tech during its latest Discover event. You can now save big on TVs, laptops, smartphones, wearables, and even computing products.

Related Best SSDs in 2025 From 2.5-inch SATA drives to more advanced M.2 NVMe drives, these are the best solid-state drives you can buy right now.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with whatever you're shopping for, but if you're someone that's looking for storage, we think these SSD deals are going to be right up your alley. Just be sure to act fast because these deals won't be around for long.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD

This is one of the best Gen 4 SSDs that you can buy right now. Not only does it deliver when it comes to performance, but you can also count on it being reliable as well. Whether you're looking to pop this into a laptop or use it for a desktop, the Samsung 990 Pro can really handle it all thanks to its impressive performance numbers.

Related Samsung 990 Pro SSD review: The pinnacle of Gen 4 SSD performance The Samsung 990 Pro is the victory lap of Gen 4 SSDs and pushes the limit of what's possible with PCIe 4.0.

As far as what you can expect, this SSD delivers read speeds of up to 7450MB/s, and write speeds of up to 6900MB/s. This is reaching the literal ceiling when it comes to Gen 4 SSD performance, which is why this particular SSD has been at the top of everyone's list. So if you've been looking for a fantastic SSD at a great price, now's going to be the time to pick one up.

Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD

This is the SSD to go with if you're looking for something that offers good performance on a budget. Not only is this SSD compatible with Gen 4 slots, but it also offers compatibility with Gen 5 slots as well with support for PCIe 5.0 x2.

Related Samsung 990 Evo Plus review: Somewhat speedier Samsung storage Samsung's latest mainstream M.2 NVMe SSD is good enough, but the competition is strong at this price point.

When it comes to performance, the Evo 990 Plus delivers sequential read speeds that crank up to 7,250MB/s, and sequential write speeds that top out at 6,300MB/s. For the most part, not bad considering the price that you're paying. This SSD is perfect for desktops, laptops, and can even be used with the PlayStation 5.

Samsung 990 EVO Plus 2TB $130 $185 Save $55 $130 at Samsung

Samsung 990 Evo Plus 1TB $75 $110 Save $35 $75 at Samsung

Samsung 870 EVO SATA SSD

Although M.2 SSDs are all the rage thanks to their impressive performance numbers, size, and durability, SATA drives can still be a great option if you want a cheaper alternative. While they can't reach M.2 transfer speeds, they are still plenty fast, easily besting a standard HDD. SATA SSD drives can be installed in desktops, NAS, compatible laptops, and even be used as external drives.