We're into the second day of the Discover Samsung event and while we've already shared some great deals on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Odyssey Ark monitor, there's still plenty more to cover. So if you're looking for additional deals on TVs, accessories, and smartphones, we've got the deals for you, so let's get into it.

Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) 85-inch model $3500 $3800 Save $300 This amazing 85-inch TV offers impressive colors and features, and is priced below its MSRP during Discover Samsung. $3500 at Samsung

The Samsung QN85C QLED 4K smart TV is an excellent option because of its sleek design, amazing picture quality, robust sound, and excellent software features. Samsung’s Quantum Mini LEDs provide bright images and excellent contrast, while its Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling can make any picture look good. While it's great for movies and TV shows, it can also handle plenty of gaming thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate. The TV also offers access to the best game streaming services available through Samsung's Gaming Hub. And best of all, for a limited time, it can be had with a great discount. If that isn't to your liking you can also check out all the great TV deals below.

Samsung The Freestyle with Battery Base Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector Portable and compact $600 $800 Save $200 Samsung's projector is great portable option with great visuals, immersive sound, and a robust software package. $600 at Samsung

The Samsung Freestyle is a great projector that gives you plenty of power, while also keeping its footprint quite small. The projector offers access to some of the most popular streaming services available, and even has a built-in web browser if you want to do a little surfing on the big screen. It isn't the brightest projector you'll ever see, so you'll need to make sure that your room is relatively dark if you're going to be watching any kind of media on it. While it's original $900 price tag makes it a bit of a hard sell, it's recently discounted price definitely feels fair. So if you're looking for a portable and reliable projector, grab the Freestyle while it's on sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Great sound and ANC $110 $150 Save $40 The Galaxy Buds 2 offer excellent sound, comes in a variety of colors, and has powerful ANC. $110 at Samsung

You can't go wrong with the Galaxy Buds 2, as they feature top-notch sound, great battery life, and offer spectacular noise cancellation. And since they're lightweight, they feel comfortable in ear, making them a great choice if you're going to be at the office, on a commute, or on a run. Don't worry about getting them wet, as it can handle the elements thanks to its IPX2 certification. Not only do they sound great, but the Galaxy Buds 2 can make you sound good too while you're on a voice call thanks to its three microphones and impressive software that can filter out unwanted sound. You can expect long listening sessions, with the earbuds topping out at 7.5 hours, and you'll get even more listening time when paired with the charging case. Right now, the Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale for $110.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $950 $1200 Save $250 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a powerful smartphone that pretty much has everything that you could ask for. With its newly discounted price, this device becomes an ever more compelling option. $950 at Samsung

Samsung's been making some of the best Android smartphones over the past few years, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is no exception. With a beautiful large display, powerful processor, and extraordinary camera array, this smartphone is everything you'd want and more from a top tier modern day smartphone. While it's original price tag was quite high, it can now be had for much less, with the recent Discover Samsung deal knocking it down to $950. If you have an older smartphone, you can also receive trade in credit too.

Additionally, Samsung is also offering some amazing bundles on some of its accessories, so be sure to check those out if you're looking to purchase a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

This is one of the best times of the year to get great deals on Samsung's best products. If you didn't see anything interesting today be sure to check back tomorrow for some more amazing deals.