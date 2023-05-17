It's the third day of the Discover Samsung event and the deals just keep on coming. While we saw a pretty nice deal on Samsung's 8K TV, there are plenty more to explore, with special pricing on foldable phones, TVs, sound bars, and more with massive discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Up to $750 off with trade-in The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a wonderful smartphone that not only offers excellent power under the hood, but also has an impressive camera array and sleek design. $1000 at Samsung

Samsung's offering impressive trade-in credit on the Galaxy S23+, which means you can get the latest in the Galaxy S series just by trading in your old smartphone. What make this deal so great is that you can purchase the device unlocked or grab it from some of the best wireless carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. During Samsung's sales event, you can also take advantage of discounts being offered on the firm's Samsung Care+ protection plan. If you qualify, you can secure financing up to 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Save up to $900 with trade-in The best foldable smartphone on the market right now and excellent trade-in deals that bring the price down way below MSRP. $1800 at Samsung

Samsung's now offering an impressive trade-in deal for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, giving users up to $900 in credit. Furthermore, the company is upgrading the storage on units, offering the 512GB model for the price of 256GB variant. This handset can be purchased unlocked, or it can be bought through a carrier via the Samsung website. Regardless of which one you choose, you can't go wrong with one of the best foldable smartphones out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Save up to $740 with trade-in The Galaxy Z Flip 4 provides everything you love about a powerful smartphone but keeps things more compact with its elegant folding design. $1000 at Samsung

If a full size foldable isn't to your liking, you can also opt for a more compact option with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. You get a sleek look and a design that's been refined through multiple generations. There's a large external display that allows you to quickly check incoming notifications, and when you need to do more, you can open the handset to reveal its large inner display.

Samsung The Frame LS03B 75-inch model A beautiful TV that can also act as a piece of art. $3000 at Samsung

Samsung's unique Frame TV provides an excellent visual experience not only for your favorite movies and TV shows, but can also become a wall hung painting when not in use. With proper mounting and custom frames, you can really sell the effect to your guests. And for a limited time, the TV is up to $800 off, with the company also throwing in an automated rotating stand for some sizes.

Samsung HW-Q990C $1600 $1900 Save $300 Immerse yourself in an amazing sound experience with a potent combination that includes 11 front-facing speakers, 4 up-firing channels, and one subwoofer. $1600 at Samsung

Samsung's HW-Q990C is a pure treat for anyone that enjoys high-quality audio when watching movies or TV shows. Although it's a compact system, the sound bar includes plenty of firepower that can transform a living space into a truly immersive sound experience. If you're looking for simpler options, we've also gathered some other great options below.

As you can see, Samsung isn't holding back when it comes to promotional pricing with its event, offering plenty of impressive deals. If you didn't see anything, here, you can also see check out the other Discover Samsung deals to find additional promotions on TVs, phones, and more. Be sure to check back tomorrow for another set of wonderful deals.