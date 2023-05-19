As we head into the weekend, the Discover Samsung event continues, offering incredible deals you just can't find anywhere else. Samsung's offered some enticing promotions so far on a number of its products, and that hasn't changed even though we're coming in on the fifth day of the event. So whether you're looking for a sweet smart monitor, some of the best TVs, or just want a good deal on one of the best smartphones out right now, you've come to the right place.

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 85-Inch $2300 $5000 Save $2700 A beautiful TV that offers plenty of features, including robust sound and stunning visuals. $2300 at Samsung

Samsung's stunning QLED smart TV is now being discounted by up to $2,700. Excellent colors, brightness and contrast thanks to the TV's Quantum Matrix with Mini LED and Quantum HDR 32X technology. You get the best picture quality no matter the content with Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor 4K, and unrivaled immersive sound with support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+. Perhaps best of all is that it comes in a wide variety of size options, so no matter what space you want to fill, Samsung has the answer.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Save up to $740 with trade in The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is slightly bigger than the regular model. That means that the screen is bigger, and the battery is bigger too. It comes with the same 50MP camera sensor as the S23, and it comes in the same four colors. $1000 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ offers a sleek and refined look, has plenty of power with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, great cameras, and the screen is absolutely stunning. While it can be quite an investment, Samsung's offering a great deal offering more for your trade in, which means, if you've got an older smartphone, this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade since the company is providing up to $740 in instant credit that can be used towards the purchase of the phone.

Samsung HW-Q800C $750 $1000 Save $250 A compact and powerful soundbar that can fill a room with a dynamic and immersive sound experience. $750 at Samsung

If you're looking to give your home theater set up a big boost, the Q800C can provide that in a sleek and compact package. What makes this sound bar special is that it can analyze the space you're in and optimize the audio to provide the best possible sound experience. The soundbar also has a digital assistant and support for AirPlay, making it easy to stream media to the sound bar with your compatible Apple device. This is going to be a great option when you need immersive sound and don't want a clutter of cables or a sound system taking up a lot of room.

Samsung M80B 4K UHD Smart Monitor Save up to $740 with trade in $550 $700 Save $150 A versatile monitor that can really do it all. From work to games to becoming a full-fledged smart TV, this monitor is an excellent addition to any home or office. $550 at Samsung

This was in our spotlight deal today, but it had to be mentioned here just in case you missed it. The Samsung M80B is an excellent and versatile monitor option that offers a crisp 4K display and can keep things uncluttered with its single USB-C cable that can be used to connect a computer and also provide power to the unit as well.

Since the monitor runs its own software, you can gain access to more features like Microsoft 365, a web browser, and video streaming apps that remain independent of your computing experience. Furthermore, there's even a webcam attachment that will allow you to take video calls too. For a limited time, this monitor can be had for $150 less than its MSRP, which is quite a deal. Remember, if you don't see something that you like here, be sure to check out the Discover Samsung page for more deals.