If you've been looking to get some impressive discounts on some of Samsung's best products, there's no better time to shop then during the Discover Samsung event. Samsung's rolling out more deals to keep the discounts flowing and offering some excellent pricing on its best smartphones, phenomenal TVs, smart monitors, and other products too. We've picked out some of the best deals, so let's take a look.

Samsung Odyssey G7 $550 $800 Save $250 A fantastic monitor that offers excellent colors and an impressively quick 240Hz refresh rate. $550 at Samsung

If you need something a little larger, this 32-inch offers great picture quality while also providing an incredible refresh rate of 240Hz. Samsung's able to create some impressive images with its QLED Quantum Dot technology and support for HDR 600. Furthermore, the 1000R curvature keeps you immersed while also reducing eye strain, allowing you to better enjoy content while protecting your eye health. Whether you're playing games, or just enjoying some videos, screen tearing won't be interfering in your experience with support for Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro.

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED TV 65-inch model $1600 $2600 Save $1000 A beautiful TV that comes in many different sizes, priced just right during the Discover Samsung event. $1600 at Samsung

Samsung knows how to deliver when it comes to picture quality and its impressive QLED smart TV is now on sale for a limited time, offering excellent colors and great contrast with Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology and support for Quantum HDR 32X. Samsung's Neo Quantum Processor 4K can also bring older TV shows and movies to life in glorious 4K resolution, while support for Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ can make the experience unique and immersive.

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Save $740 with trade-in A beautiful TV that comes in many different sizes, priced just right during the Discover Samsung event. $1000 at Samsung

The Galaxy S23+ is a wonderful phone that not only packs a punch with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but also has an impressive display with excellent cameras. The phone is available in four different colors, and can be purchased unlocked, or with your favorite wireless carrier. For a limited time you can trade in an older smartphone and get up to $740 in credit towards your purchase.

Samsung Odyssey G6 (G65B) $550 $700 Save $150 A fantastic monitor that offers excellent colors and a lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate. $550 at Samsung

The Odyssey G6 provides excellent colors, reduces eye strain, and ups the immersion thanks to its 1000R curve. It also can provide colors that pop with support for DisplayHDR 600, and has a lightning quick refresh rate of 240Hz, making this a wonderful monitor for gaming. Furthermore, you don't have to worry about stutters or tears with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Like a majority of Samsung products, software is top-notch on this unit, providing a wide array of customizations, and it even provides access to game streaming services via Samsung Gaming Hub.

What a great selection of deals today. And as you can see, there's plenty to get excited about with amazing promotions on some of Samsung's finest products. So if you see anything interesting, you better get it while you can during the Discover Samsung event.