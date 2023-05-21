It's the final day of Discover Samsung, and despite the sales event coming to a close, the company still has some amazing deals to share, knocking down prices for its foldable phones, outdoor TVs, excellent gaming monitors, and more. So if you've yet to find something you like, maybe this time, you'll finally find that one item you've been looking for. So, let's go ahead and see what kind of great deals Samsung is offering on its final day of its wonderful sales event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Save up to $900 with trade in $1020 $1920 Save $900 An incredible deal on the best foldable smartphone out on the market right now. $900 with eligible trade-in

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is one of the best foldable smartphones out right now and for good reason. It packs an impressive design with a sleek look, has a powerful processor, and is capable of taking excellent photos and videos. During the Discover Samsung event, the firm is offering an incredible deal, with up to $1,020 in trade in credit with qualifying phone, and also offering up the 512GB model for the same price as the 256GB variant. You can also get a nice discount on Samsung's Care+ warranty for 30 percent off, and you can get nice discounts on accessories like the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung The Terrace 65-inch Outdoor 4K QLED TV 65-inch Partial Sun model $3800 $5000 Save $1200 An incredible TV option if you need something for the outdoors. With weather resistance and a bright screen, you'll be able to enjoy all your TV shows and movies. $3800 at Samsung

This TV offers incredible performance, allowing it to exist and perform when outdoors. It has excellent build quality meant to withstand the elements with an IP55 rating, and its QLED 4K panel can get extremely bright with a maximum of over 2,000 nits. It's powered by Tizen, so you'll get access to a refined and fluid menu system, and have plenty of apps to choose from to get access to all the best streaming services.

Plus if you don't feel like fumbling around with a remote, it also has support for voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa, Samsung's Bixby, and Google Assistant. While there is a 65-inch model, you can also go larger or smaller with a variety of other sizes that are also on sale. There is also differences between the models with a Partial and Full Sun option, with the Partial variant having a higher 120Hz refresh rate, while the Full Sun model only having a 60Hz refresh rate. There are other differences as well, but that is a major one to consider.

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch QLED $600 $800 Save $200 Samsung's Odyssey G7 uses a 32-inch VA display with a 1440p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync Compatible. $600 at Samsung

If you're in need of an excellent gaming monitor that offers incredible colors and has a blistering fast 240Hz refresh rate, this Odyssey G7 monitor is going to be for you. The monitor offers 1440p resolution and can minimize graphical tearing and other imperfections with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync. Plus it's powered by Tizen, allowing users to load apps from popular streaming services, making it more convenient to enjoy your entertainment. With support for HDR600, colors pop, and the contrast is great, and the QLED curved display is also easy on the eyes, while at the same time creating an immersive experience.

Samsung 24" SR35 IPS LED Flat Monitor $125 $180 Save $55 If you're not looking for anything fancy but want something high-quality, this monitor is for you. $125 at Samsung

The Samsung 24-inch SR35 IPS LED monitor is going to be an excellent choice. Despite its budget price, you're going to get a sleek and modern borderless design, a 1080p 75Hz IPS panel with great viewing angles, LED backlight providing brighter picture and better power efficiency, and at a price that really won't break the bank.

Now, remember, this is the final day of the sale, so if you've been waiting to purchase something, now is the time to grab it while you still can, because once these deals are gone, they won't be coming back.