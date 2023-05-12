Discover Samsung Samsung's biggest shopping event of the season is back. During the week-long event, you're going to see impressive deals on all your favorite Samsung products like TVs, computers, smartphones, and even appliances. While there will be deals going on all week, Samsung's also going to have some special promotions with flash and daily deals so be on the lookout. See at Samsung

The Discover Samsung event is just around the corner and if you've been on the hunt for some of the best deals of the season, this week-long sale is going to be right up your alley. Samsung's going to be offering some incredible discounts on some of its most popular products like TVs, smartphones, monitors, laptops, tablets — you name it.

Best of all, it's going to be sprinkling in some absolute steals throughout the week with its daily and flash deals that will only be around for a limited time. The event will start on May 15 and will last until May 21. If you can't wait, and you're eager to see what kinds of items will be on sale, be sure to check out the Discover Samsung website to get an early sneak peek.

Samsung's going all out this time around, offering promotions on some its best Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, monitors like the monstrous Odyssey Ark, Samsung's 990 Pro SSD, 4K OLED TVs, and plenty more. It's also offering additional savings the more you buy, with two eligible items taking an extra 5%, three items taking 10% off, and 15% off when four or more eligible items purchased at one time.

During the event, the company's also discounting its Samsung Care+ protection plans by up to 60 percent, which means you can grab additional coverage for your products at a steep discount. Of course, Samsung will be offering financing for those that are eligible, and will also offer alternative payment support through Klarna as well. So, if you've been looking to get yourself some of the best deals Samsung has to offer, don’t miss out on an entire week of savings starting on May 15.