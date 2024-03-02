Although the Discover Samsung sales event doesn't officially start until next week, we're getting a special sneak peek at some of the promotions, with exclusive deals on some of the brand's best monitors. For an extremely limited time, you can now save up to $700 on Samsung's best ultrawide monitors. Of course, you'll want to be quick because this sales event ends on March 3.

Samsung ultrawide monitor deals

Over the years, Samsung has created some of the best ultrawide monitors on the market, with a variety of options to choose from. If you're looking to go big, the 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 is going to be a great option. Or if you want the best image quality with tons of color depth, then the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 monitor is going to be an excellent choice. Regardless of which model you choose today, you're going to be getting a stellar deal.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57" Save $700 $1800 $2500 Save $700 This monitor delivers with its massive 57-inch Quantum Mini LED panel that's able to produce fantastic colors and excellent and impressive fidelity. When it comes to performance, you're getting a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The monitor also comes equipped with customizable lighting with Samsung's CoreSync and Core Lighting+. Be sure to get it while you can, because you can now save $700 for a limited time. $1800 at Samsung

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Save $600 $1200 $1800 Save $600 If you're looking for impressive picture quality, then this monitor is going to be for you. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor delivers with fantastic colors and black levels thanks to its 49-inch OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. Furthermore, the monitor also offers support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and delivers visual elements to make the monitor pop in any room with its CoreSync and Core Lighting+. Be sure to grab it while you can, because during Samsung's early access event you can save big. $1200 at Samsung

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C Gaming Monitor Save $400 $900 $1300 Save $400 If you're looking for a large ultrawide monitor that isn't going to break the bank, then the 49-inch G9 G95C is going to be right up your alley thanks to its recent discount. This monitor has a 1000R curve, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. In addition, it offers support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and delivers enhanced lighting effects with Samsung's CoreSync & CoreLighting+. Right now, you can score this monitor at its lowest price ever. $900 at Samsung

Samsung ViewFinity S6 Series Ultrawide QHD Curved Monitor Save $150 $550 $700 Save $150 This 34-inch curved monitor is perfect for work or at home. The Samsung ViewFinity S6 features a 34-inch curved Ultra QuadHD display with a resolution of 3440x1440 pixels. It has a 100Hz refresh rate, supports AMD FreeSync, and has built-in speakers and a camera. Its 1000R curve provides an immersive experience, and it's now $150 off. $550 at Samsung

As stated before, these are some great deals, but they won't last long and are exclusive for the weekend. If you are looking some other options that are little more affordable, check out some of our favorite budget monitors. And if you're still holding out for a new Samsung monitor, check back next week when the Discover Samsung event officially starts to see more deals.