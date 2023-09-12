Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Quantum Curved Gaming Monitor $2000 $3000 Save $1000 Samsung's Odyssey Ark monitor is unlike any other. It packs a massive 55-inch Mini LED panel and can be rotated to a cool vertical cockpit mode $2000 at Samsung $2000 at Amazon

The Discover Samsung event is underway, delivering massive sales on some of the brand's best products. For the next week, you'll be able to get excellent deals on smartphones, TVs, and even monitors. That's right, if you've been looking to grab a new monitor from Samsung, now's your best chance, as the company has discounted some of its most popular models for a limited time.

When it comes to the sales that are being offered, one of its biggest discounts is on its 55-inch Odyssey Ark monitor that features beautiful colors, impressive features, and the ability to swivel the display into a vertical position with ease. You can now save $1000 on the Odyssey Ark, which is a great deal for a monstrous monitor.

If you're looking for a monitor that can do it all, the M8 series is a great option. The monitor features a 4K panel, with good colors and also versatility with its smart features. Furthermore, you can de-clutter your setup since this monitor that has a USB-C cable with Power Delivery. In addition, you can access all your favorite streaming services with software built into the monitor, and there's also room for expansion with apps from the Galaxy Store.

Of course, there are a lot of options when it comes to this sale, but the good thing about that is there's something for everyone at every budget. So whether you're looking to go all out, or just need a space monitor for the office, right now's going to be the perfect time to buy.