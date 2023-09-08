It's that time of year again when Samsung brings the hottest deals on some of its best products. While the sales event officially starts next week on September 11, you're getting early access to some of the best deals on smartwatches, monitors, smartphones, and more. So if you've been eyeing that brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5, or just needed a new monitor, we've rounded up some of the best deals from the Discover Samsung Early Access event.

Foldable phones

Samsung has dominated the Android smartphone scene with its Galaxy Z and S series devices for some years now, utilizing the best processors, featuring impressive displays, and offering some of the best cameras on the market.

During the Discover Samsung event, the brand is offering some excellent incentives, with up to $1000 in credit just for trading in an eligible device. Furthermore, if you purchase Samsung accessories, you'll qualify to receive additional discounts as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Save up to $1,000 with enhanced trade in and get a storage upgrade The Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 4,400mAh battery, and you can score up to $1,000 off with a trade-in during the Discover Samsung event. $1800 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Save up to $600 with enhanced trade in The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, massive cover display, and you can score up to $600 off with a trade-in during the Discover Samsung event. $1000 at Samsung

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Save up to $880 with enhanced trade in The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, beautiful AMOLED display, incredible cameras, and more. $1200 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Save up to $880 with enhanced trade in The Galaxy S23+ is also one of the best phones on the market, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, beautiful AMOLED display, incredible cameras, and more. $1000 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Save up to $880 with enhanced trade in The Galaxy S23 is a great smartphone featuring a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, beautiful AMOLED display, incredible cameras, and more. $800 at Samsung

If you weren't looking to purchase one of Samsung's flagship devices, you'll be happy to know that the company is also offering up to $250 with trade in and also knocking $75 off its popular Galaxy A54, which is currently one of the best affordable smartphones available. The device has a beautiful display, great performance, a long-lasting battery, and gets reliable software updates. Best of all, it's currently on sale for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Save up to $325 The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a great mid-range phone. It offers a sleek design, a beautiful 120Hz display, plenty of power under the hood, and a triple camera setup on the back. $450 at Samsung

Smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Take $130 off Buds2 Pro Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brings the largest screen in any Samsung smartwatch yet, and also features a new and improved rotating bezel, plus longer battery life. $400 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Take $130 off Buds2 Pro Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 brings sleek style with plenty of power under the hood, along with a beautiful display. Furthermore, the watch provides excellent battery life. $300 at Samsung

In addition to producing excellent smartphones, the brand also manages to have an excellent line-up wearables. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are some of the best smartwatches out right now and for good reasons. The devices deliver a great user experience, look sleek and modern, and also offer terrific battery life and features. Furthermore, both watches will continue to evolve thanks to continued software updates provided by Samsung over the next few years.

If you're looking for something a little more robust, you might want to check out Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro made from premium materials like Titanium and also featuring impressive battery life with its large 590mAh battery. While the watch will perform similar to its Galaxy Watch 6 siblings, there is one area where it excels and that's its custom GPX routing feature.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Save up to $80 $400 $450 Save $50 The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is aimed at fitness enthusiasts, packing a more durable design and a bigger battery than the standard Galaxy Watch 5. $400 at Samsung

Monitors

There are a lot of great monitor options out there, but Samsung makes some of the best, which means, whenever you can find a great deal on one, you probably should pick one up. During the Discover Samsung event, the brand is knocking up to $1000 off its monitors, so now's going to be a great time to buy.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K Quantum Curved Gaming Monitor Samsung's Odyssey Ark monitor is unlike any other. It packs a massive 55-inch Mini LED panel and can be rotated to a cool vertical cockpit mode $3000 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 $1600 $1800 Save $200 Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 monitor offers fantastic colors and contrast and offers plenty of screen real estate with its massive 49-inch OLED panel. $1600 at Samsung

Samsung M8 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor $579 $700 Save $121 The Samsung M8 is a compact 4K monitor that's quite versatile bolstered by its smart features that allow users to tune into their favorite streaming services. $579 at Samsung

Storage

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD There are many ways to keep your data safe, but the Samsung T7 Touch SSD makes it easier since it allows you to unlock the data inside using the fingerprint sensor. It's not as fast some Thunderbolt SSDs, but it's still far from slow. $160 at Samsung

These are just a handful of options when it comes to products on sale, but check back September 11 for the official start of the Discover Samsung event where the brand will offer weekly, daily, and even limited time flash sales on all its favorite products.