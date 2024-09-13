Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Take $300 off + free 27-inch Samsung monitor $1000 $1300 Save $300 You can now score this fantastic deal that knocks $300 off the price of Samsung's 32-inch OLED gaming monitor. In addition, Samsung is also throwing in a free 27-inch monitor during its Discover sales event. $1000 at Samsung

Samsung makes some of the best monitors that you can buy in 2024. And while we've seen some great monitor deals over the past few months, we think this deal from Samsung is going to take the cake. Not only are you getting a hefty discount on the brand's Odyssey OLED G8 4K gaming monitor that takes $300 off, but the deal also throws in a 27-inch Odyssey G3 gaming monitor at no extra cost.

With that said, this deal is only going to be available for a limited time during the Discover Samsung event that's ending in just a few days. So if you've been thinking about buying a new gaming monitor, and wanted to save a little cash, this deal is going to be right up your alley.

What's great about the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor?

Well, when it comes to specifications, you really can't go wrong with this monitor. Not only are you getting vibrant colors and excellent black levels. But you're also going to get incredible performance numbers as well, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time.

Furthermore, the monitor offers a crispy image thanks to its 4K resolution, and it has technologies from Samsung that prevent OLED burn-in. It also has a technology that can reduce glare by enhancing sharpness, saturation, and black levels.

And if you're someone that's a light gamer but still wants a great experience, the G8 still delivers thanks to Samsung's Gaming Hub that provides access to some of the best games without the need for a PC or dedicated console. In addition, you can also download apps like Netflix to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows.

Of course, you can also expect reliability here with Samsung offering a three-year warranty on the device. And with this deal, you're saving $300 from the original price, plus you're going to get a free monitor that's worth $229.99, which you can keep or maybe even just give away to a family member or friend.

Overall, this is just one of those deals that you don't want to pass up. It's a great discount and you're also getting an additional freebie as well. And if you want to make this purchase even lighter on your wallet, you can always take advantage of Samsung Financing to get no-interest payments over 12 months.

And while you can pick up the purchase from your local Best Buy, the monitor that's included in the promotion for free will be shipped directly to your preferred address. With that said, grab this deal while you can, because it's only going to be around for the next few days.