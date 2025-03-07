The Discover Samsung sales event is underway, with discounts on some of the brand's best products. So, if you're looking for a new phone, laptop, or TV — now's going to be the perfect time to shop.

Of course, we also love highlighting the best computing products on sale as well, like the deep discounts you'll find right now on Samsung's best SSDs. In addition, Samsung is also knocking hundreds off its gaming monitors, so if you've been holding out on upgrading, now's going to be the perfect time to take a look.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

This is one of those gaming monitors that's truly unique, which is hard to believe considering how many different monitors are currently on the market. Not only are you getting a massive 55-inch screen, but the performance numbers are also pretty good too. This model features a 4K panel with 1000R curvature, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time.

The monitor also offers a built-in KVM, making it easy to switch from device to device, along with picture-in-picture modes for taking in all your favorite content from different sources. The monitor also features a powerful software suite that allows it to function as a smart TV, providing easy access to all your favorite streaming shows without being connected to a PC or streaming device.

Furthermore, you gain access to Samsung's Gaming Hub, which allows you to play games from top game streaming services. If all of that wasn't enough, you also get impressive audio capabilities here as well, with four speakers and two woofers providing an immersive experience. You really can't go wrong with this monitor, especially if you're looking for something that offers impressive size and features.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Generation Monitor $1800 $2700 Save $900 A massive monitor that delivers when it comes to performance and experience. Grab it now for a fantastic price during the Discover Samsung sales event. $1800 at Samsung

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey QD-OLED G9 (G95SD) gaming monitor

If you want one of Samsung's best gaming monitors, this Odyssey G9 with QD-OLED panel is going to be right up your alley. Not only do you get tons of screen real estate at 49 inches, but the colors and black levels will leave you floored.

Furthermore, you also get impressive performance numbers as well, with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. The 32:9 aspect ratio also makes it easier to multitask when needed, allowing you to easily put two windows side by side and get a fantastic experience without compromise.

Of course, the screen delivers when it comes to its built quality, and you also get customizable RGB lighting as well. The best part is that you can now save quite a bit with this Discover Samsung deal that knocks $500 off the monitor's original retail price.

Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SD $1400 $1900 Save $500 The Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SD delivers impressive visuals thanks to its 49-inch QD-OLED screen, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time. $1400 at Samsung

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor

If you're not looking to go with a large monitor, this Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is probably going to be more to your liking. It features a 32-inch 1000R curve Quantum Mini-LED 4K panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. In addition, the monitor offers support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro technology, along with the ability to automatically switch sources when they become active. Despite its size, you still get plenty of ways to adjust the monitor, with tilt, swivel, height, and pivot adjustments. The monitor can now be had for $550 less than retail during this limited-time event.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 $750 $1300 Save $550 If you're not looking for a huge monitor but still want excellent performance, the Odyssey Neo G8 is a great one to go with. $750 at Samsung

Again, these are just a few of the monitors that are on sale right now. If you didn't see something that you liked, we recommend checking out the full selection of gaming monitors that are on sale. Or if you want some of our top recommendations, these are some of the best gaming monitors of 2025.