The final days of Discover Samsung are here, and you just have today and tomorrow to take advantage of some of the chaebol’s best offers in the second quarter of 2023. We’ve seen many excellent products and even better discounts applied to smartphones, smart TVs, and other Galaxy devices, but some great steals are still available today. For instance, you can currently score $150 instant savings on a new 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G65B QHD Gaming monitor, which now sells for just $550.

The Odyssey G6 Series may not be as flashy or as large as other larger and higher-end models, but it will be better than gaming on a regular display, as this baby comes packed with a gorgeous QHD display capable of delivering up to 240Hz refresh rates and 1ms response times, so you don’t have to deal with any lag between the moment you press a button on your controller to the action on display. It will also give you an immersive experience thanks to its 1000R curved display, and AMD’s FreeSync Premium will also ensure you receive a true-to-life gaming experience. And the best part is that you can access top streaming services and console games via Gaming Hup to take your gaming experience to new heights.

Discover Samsung will also get you other benefits, including safe, contact-free two-day delivery and free returns for up to 15 days after your monitor has been delivered to your home, and this also applies to other models.

Remember that Discover Samsung will also get you $1,000 savings on the 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Quantum Mini-LED Curved Gaming Screen, which now goes for $2,000. Or get a more affordable option with the 43-inch Odyssey Neo G7 and the 27-inch Odyssey G7, which are now available for $700, and $600, respectively. And if you’re looking for a new smartphone, you can also check out the latest offers that will get you the Galaxy S23 Plus for as low as $300 with up to $700 trade-in credit and a free memory upgrade.