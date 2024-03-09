Samsung makes some of the best ultrawide monitors in 2024. And if you've been thinking about buying one, now's going to be a great time to shop, especially during the Discover Samsung event that's delivering impressive deals on some of its best monitors.

Related Best ultrawide monitors in 2024 Need a new ultrawide monitor? Check out our ultimate guide to finding the right one that's right for you, whatever your use case might be.

Samsung ultrawide monitor daily deals

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C Gaming Monitor Save $500 $800 $1300 Save $500 The 49-inch G9 G95C monitor is going to be a fantastic monitor option if you're looking to go wide but at an affordable price. This monitor has a 1000R curve, 240Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time, which makes it perfect for gaming. You also get RGB lighting effects with Samsung's CoreSync & CoreLighting+. This deep discount drops it down to one of its best prices yet. $800 at Samsung

SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor Save $700 $600 $1300 Save $700 There's a lot to love about this monitor, with its Quantum Mini LED panel that produces excellent colors and great contrast. In addition, you get a 1000R curve that delivers an immersive experience while keeping eye strain to a minimum. Furthermore, the monitor is great for gaming, with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. $600 at Samsung

If you're looking to spend a little more, Samsung also has some excellent choices for utrawides with its 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 and 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 monitors. Regardless of which one you choose, you're going to get a great experience. It's all really going to just depend on what you want to spend.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57" Save $700 $1800 $2500 Save $700 You can't go wrong if you're looking to go big. This monitor features a massive 57-inch Quantum Mini LED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You get impressive colors and contrast, along with customizable lighting via Samsung's CoreSync and Core Lighting+. You can now save $700 for a limited time. $1800 at Samsung

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Save $600 $1200 $1800 Save $600 This is the monitor you need if you're looking to go with an OLED ultrawide. Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor features a large 49-inch OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. You get vibrant colors that pop and fantastic black levels. You can also customize the look of the monitor thanks to RGB lighting effects with Samsung's CoreSync and Core Lighting+. Be sure to grab it while you can to save $600 for a limited time. $1200 at Samsung

As stated before, the Discover Samsung event is going to be a great time to buy, especially with these stellar deals. Remember, the daily deals are only for today, so if you're leaning towards a purchase, make your decision quickly. And if you're not seeing anything you love here or you just want to find something a little more affordable, be sure to check out our recommendations for some of the best budget monitors.