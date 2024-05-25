We haven't quite hit summer yet, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from celebrating the season early with its latest Discover event, bringing some scorching savings to some of its hottest products. Of course, you're going to see some excellent deals on the brand's popular smartphones and TVs, but also on its other products, like appliances and monitors.

With that said, you can now save up to $1,200 on some of our favorite monitors from Samsung. So, whether you're looking for something that's great for gaming or just need something large that's going to be fantastic for entertainment — these are some of the best deals going on this weekend.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen gaming monitor

Source: Samsung

This is the monitor you need if you're looking to take your entertainment space to a new level. Not only do you get a massive monitor that comes in at 55 inches, but you're also going to get plenty of performance from this model too, with its 4K resolution, 165Hz frame rate, and 1ms response time. Furthermore, this monitor will provide another level of immersion thanks to its 1000R curve, and can rotate vertically to provide a completely new experience. Right now, you can save $1,200 for a limited time, so get it while you can.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Generation Monitor Save $1,200 $1800 $3000 Save $1200 A monitor that brings size and performance. It can now be had for far below its original retail price, coming in with a limited-time discount that knocks $1,200 off. $1800 at Samsung

Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

Source: Samsung

Samsung touts this as the "world's first" dual UHD monitor, and it features Quantum Mini LEDs for excellent color reproduction and fantastic black levels. It comes with a massive 57 inches of screen real estate and delivers excellent performance with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness with DisplayHDR 1000. This deal delivers a savings of $800, so get it while you can.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57" Save $800 $1700 $2500 Save $800 This monitor features a 57-inch Quantum Mini LED panel that produces outstanding colors and black levels. This is in addition to its 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The monitor can now be had for $800 for a limited time. $1700 at Samsung

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 smart gaming monitor

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 $1200 $1800 Save $600 If you want the best color and black levels, you won't want to pass up this monitor that's now $600 off for a limited time. $1200 at Samsung

If you're looking to get the most vibrant colors and deepest black levels, then there's no better choice than Samsung's Odyssey OLED G9 smart gaming monitor. This monitor features a large 49-inch OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and an impressive 0.03ms response time. Score serious savings right now with $600 off for a limited time.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor

Source: Samsung

If you're looking to score a huge curved gaming monitor that isn't going to break the bank, then this Odyssey G9 is going to be just the thing. While it does come in at a great price, you're still getting plenty of performance and screen real estate here. It features a 49-inch 1000R curve panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. In addition, you get up to 1,000 nits of brightness with support for DisplayHDR 1000. Best of all, this monitor is now $500 off, making it an absolute steal.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 G95C Gaming Monitor $800 $1300 Save $500 A fantastic and affordable ultrawide monitor that doesn't skimp on the specs. Get it now for $500 less for a limited time. $800 at Samsung

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 curved gaming monitor

If you're looking for something a bit more modest, you can't go wrong with the Odyssey Neo G8 monitor with its 32-inch curved screen. Despite coming in with a smaller size panel compared to the previous options, it still offers great performance with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Best of all, right now, you can save $450 for a limited time.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 $850 $1300 Save $450 Samsung's Odyssey Neo G8 offers stunning picture quality, along with excellent performance numbers, and is now $450 off, making it a great option if you're looking for a powerful gaming monitor. $850 at Samsung

As you can see, there are plenty of great deals on some of Samsung's best monitors. Of course, there are plenty more options to choose from, and if you want to take a look at the entire collection of monitors on sale, be sure to head to the Samsung website and check out all the Discover promotions that are taking place over the weekend.