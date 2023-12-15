Samsung's had another great year, with many of the brand's Galaxy phones landing on "best of" lists. The Galaxy Z line offer users something exciting, with a refined experience when it comes to foldable smartphones, and the S23 series delivers some of the best Android smartphones with excellent specifications and cameras.

Of course, if you're not looking to spend a lot of money on a smartphone, the brand also offers some excellent mid-range models as well, with the Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy A54 5G. The best part here is the no matter what you choose, you're going to be getting a solid device. And for a limited time, you can save big during the Discover Samsung Winter Sale. Just make sure you get your purchase by the end of December 15 to get guaranteed delivery by December 24.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

Samsung's offering some monster savings here, discounting the original price of the phone, upgrading the storage for free, and finally, delivering impressive credit values with eligible trade-ins. If you want to score big, you're going to need to take advantage of all three during this winter sales event, but if you've been eyeing a new foldable, these are some of the best prices you're going to find.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Save up to $1120 $1800 $1920 Save $120 Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 7.6-inch main screen and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 12GB RAM, and is available with up to 1TB of storage. Furthermore, you get all-day battery life thanks to the large 4,400mAh battery and can now save big with savings of up to $1120. $1800 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Save up to $720 $1000 $1120 Save $120 Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch main display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB RAM, and is available with up to 512GB of storage. Furthermore, you get all-day battery life thanks to the 3,700mAh battery and can now save big with discounts up to $720. $1000 at Samsung

Galaxy S23 series

You can't go wrong with the Galaxy S23 series, offering impressive specifications and available in three different sizes. If you're looking for a handset that goes unmatched, you're going to want to go with the Galaxy S23 Ultra with its beautiful large AMOLED display, fantastic cameras, and powerful processor. Those looking for something a bit tamer can stick with either the Galaxy S23+ or Galaxy S23, both of which offer great power and beautiful displays, but sacrifice a little when it comes to camera performance with fewer lenses when compared to the Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Save up to $1000 The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best phones on the market, packing an all-new 200MP sensor, a refined design, a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, and One UI 5.1. $1200 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Save up to $800 The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is slightly bigger than the regular model. That means the screen is bigger, and the battery is bigger, too. It also comes with the same 50MP camera sensor as the S23 and in the same four colors. $1000 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Get it for free The regular Galaxy S23 is a great option if you're in the market for a smaller smartphone thanks to its 6.1-inch display. But despite the size, it's not lacking any features that the larger S23+ has. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP camera, and more. $800 at Samsung

Galaxy S23 FE and A54 5G

If you're not looking to spend a lot of money but still want a solid handset, the Galaxy S23 FE or Galaxy A54 5G are wonderful options. You're still getting a great handset no matter which one you choose, and with little sacrifices here and there that can be easily overlooked for the price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE $470 $600 Save $130 The Galaxy S23 FE comes in tons of colors and gives you the core Samsung experience for a more affordable price. $470 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G $350 $450 Save $100 The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a great mid-range phone. It offers a sleek design, a beautiful 120Hz display, plenty of power under the hood, and a triple camera setup on the back. $350 at Samsung

As you can see, there are a lot of options here. But you really can't go wrong with any of Samsung's Galaxy smartphones, each offering something unique, backed by lots of power and now coming in at prices that are just too good to pass up. Just make sure you take advantage of these deals while you can, because they won't be around for long.