Discovery Plus launches in the U.S. for $4.99, available on these platforms

Discovery has announced Discovery Plus, a new streaming service that includes more than 55,000 episodes of current and classic shows. The service is available now in the U.S. starting at $4.99 per month.

Discovery Plus is kicking off with support for many of the biggest platforms and devices, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Here’s the full lineup:

Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and coming later to Prime Video Channels

iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, and the app is fully integrated with the Apple TV app

Google devices and platforms including Android™ phones and tablets, Chromecast with Google TV™ and other Android TV™ OS devices, and Google Chromecast™ and Chromecast built-in™ devices

Microsoft Xbox One and Series S/X devices

The Roku® platform

2017 and newer Samsung Smart TVs

The new service’s launch lineup is one of the biggest on the market, and includes content from networks such as HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Discovery Channel, and more. Discovery Plus also offers content from A&E, The History Channel, and Lifetime.

“Discovery Plus also features more than 50 original titles and over 150 hours of exclusive content at launch, with 1,000 hours of original content in its first year across fan-favorite, real-life genres,” Discovery said in a press release.

If you’re an existing Verizon customer with a Play More or Get More Unlimited plan, you’ll get 12 months of Discovery Plus for free. Customers with Start or Do More Unlimited plans will receive six months of streaming on Verizon. New customers who sign up for Verizon 5G Home Internet or Fios Gigabit Connection can receive 12 months of Discovery Plus. The press release said that new Fios customers may also be eligible for three to six months depending on their plan.

In addition to a $4.99 plan for Discovery Plus, there’s also an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month. Every account gets up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams. After launching in the U.S., service will be available in more than 25 markets across the globe later in 2021.