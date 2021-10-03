What are you more excited for: Android 12 or Windows 11?

The launch of Android 12 and Windows 11 are on the horizon. Android 12’s launch date seems to be Monday, the 4th of October, whereas Windows 11’s launch date is Tuesday, the 5th of October. It’s a busy week for tech nerds around the world, as Android and Windows are the two most popular operating systems in the world. With those updates come a lot of changes, and I’m personally equally excited for both. If you are looking forward to one more than the other, which are you more excited about?

Android 12 will bring a massive redesign to the mobile OS, particularly with the introduction of Material You. Material You’s dynamic coloring feature lets UI elements within the app adapt to the colors of your phone’s wallpaper. For example, if your wallpaper has a large sunflower in it, dynamic coloring will create a color palette with a pastel version of yellow which the app can use instead of the simpler white or black. There are a ton of other changes too, but a fresh new look is one of the most exciting aspects of the update. Sadly, this wallpaper-based theming system won’t be available to every device, at least not with the Android 12 release.

As for Windows 11, new Windows versions are pretty rare. Windows 10 was released in July 2015 — more than six years ago. Microsoft is calling this “the next generation of Windows”, and it’s getting Android app support (but not at launch), a new Store, a big visual overhaul, and a whole lot more. However, it’s not all good news. The operating system’s stringent TPM 2.0 requirements will mean that games like VALORANT won’t run on your computer unless you have the necessary security hardware. It’s a rough one for gamers, and there’s going to be some teething issues when it releases.

With all of that said, which of these two OSes are you more excited about? Android 12 is shaping up to be a fantastic update, and the same can be said of Windows 11 too. Let us know in the comments!

As I play a lot of esports titles such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and VALORANT, I’m looking forward a whole lot more to Android 12 rather than Windows 11. I’m worried about the implications of upgrading to Windows 11 when it comes to gaming, so I’ll be waiting to see what happens to other people who upgrade before me.