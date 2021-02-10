Discussion: What are your thoughts on the leaked Android 12 changes?

The first Android 12 Developer Preview is around the corner. While the stable release of Android is usually introduced in September each year, the Developer Previews see the light of the day much earlier. Even though there is no credible information about the release date, we do expect to see the first glimpse of Android 12 later this month. But before its public availability, a document citing the changes coming to Android 12 has leaked online earlier this week, spoiling some visual changes for us. The leaked Android 12 screenshots indicate a radical overhaul in the stock Android UI, and those changes may not be to everyone’s liking. So, what are your views on the leaked Android 12 changes?

First off, you get a more seemingly minimal notifications shade with a solid background which appears that it could be changing with the wallpaper. The active Quick Settings toggles appear different from the inactive ones and that means you could use more than one shape for them. With an increased focus on privacy, Android 12 may also show visual indicators when an app uses any of the cameras or the microphones — just like MIUI 12 and iOS 14. These indicators might be included in the Compatibility Definition Document (CDD) for Android 12 and therefore, be made mandatory for OEMs to include and implement.

Another major reform comes in the form of new dynamic widgets. There is one notable widget — Conversations — that appears to house all the recent notifications, missed calls, and other activities. It appears to be an extension of the dedicated space for Conversations that we see in the notifications shade. In addition, there are some widgets that appear to display the latest message from a contact, and the widget appears to be only big enough to show just one message.

In addition to this redesign, some of the expected changes in Android 12 include a better theming system, decoupled emojis, and an app hibernation feature, so far. We hope to discover many more as Google officially releases the Developer Preview (hopefully) later this month.

In the meantime, we would love to know what you think of these changes. Are these new UI elements reminiscent of any other mobile operating system or Android skin? Tell us in the comments below!