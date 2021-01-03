Discussion: What are you most looking forward to in 2021?

2020 definitely gave us much more than what we wanted. While it can unanimously be called more bitter than sweet, the tech industry saw major advancements. Last week, we asked you about your favorite smartphone features of 2020 and your favorite smartphone of 2020 and received some exceptional responses. But since we are already in 2021, we look forward to the new and exciting changes in the new year. What are you looking forward to in 2021, with smartphones and with consumer technology in general?

One of the strongest forces we’re bound to feel in 2021 is the wider availability of 5G. Most importantly, we may see many affordable smartphones or series getting support for 5G, thanks to mid-range 5G chipsets such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 or MediaTek Dimensity 720. At the same time, we may also witness more ultra-portable mobile computers get 5G connectivity, just like the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex.

Mobile computing, in general, is expected to take leaps forward with the introduction of the purported 32-core successor to the Apple M1 ARM-based silicon. Meanwhile, AMD is expected to prepare the 5nm Zen 4 architecture for early 2022. Intel, which recently announced plans to sell its flash memory unit, might finally be able to focus on more efficient CPUs.

Simultaneously, the competition in the mobile computing business could get tougher as Qualcomm, Huawei, Samsung, and Apple lock horns with 5nm chipsets for smartphones. It would be interesting to see what the purported Exynos 2100 brings to the table.

Coming back to consumer products, we do expect to see a surge of foldable smartphones, especially at lower prices than the existing ones. At the same time, Apple’s decision to remove the charger from the box may have implications for the entire smartphone industry moving towards a single unified solution, like an open fast-charging standard or better, more affordable and more accessible wireless charging.

Or, will smartphone companies push cameras past 108MP in 2021? Will AR (augmented reality) finally mature into a widely used technology? Will the PlayStation 5 be back in stock? Only time will tell us the answers to these questions. But what do you think?

What does technology in 2021, smartphones and beyond, look like to you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.