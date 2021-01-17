Discussion: Should Samsung still launch a Galaxy Note this year?

Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 series earlier this week, putting all speculations and rumors to an end. With a radical design, improved performance, new camera features, and more, the Galaxy S21 series makes for an interesting package. But if there’s one feature that is set to rewrite the fate of Samsung’s flagship lineup, it is stylus support. Samsung has partnered with Wacom to bring S Pen support — as well as the more advanced and upcoming S Pen Pro — to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. But this new advancement also blurs the lines between the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Note series, and might even make the Note irrelevant sooner or later. When Samsung launches the Galaxy Note 21 later this year, would it still be as exciting as previous devices in the series?

Over the last couple of years, Samsung has diverted its attention to fostering a new galaxy of foldable smartphones. With power-packed foldable devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Note series target group is inadvertently leaning in the favor of more screen real-estate. Reports already confirm that the Galaxy Note series sales took a hit in 2020. And in addition to that, a recent editorial by Samsung Electronics’ Head of Mobile Communications Bussiness, Dr. TM Roh, adds fuel to the speculations about the purported Galaxy Z Fold 3 getting S Pen support, just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Even though sources familiar with the developments at Samsung have confirmed it will not discontinue the Galaxy Note series — at least not in 2021, there is little left that really maintains its uniqueness. And, without the S Pen being a unique proposition anymore, the popularity of the Galaxy Note Series appears destined to stall. Don’t you agree?

While it’s suggestive that Samsung might discontinue the Galaxy Note series in the coming years, do you think it should save the effort and not launch a Galaxy Note device later this year? Let us know in the comments below.

