It happened to me once — I lost my small 64GB USB drive I'd used for work. I was pretty sure it had nothing too important in it. But then I started wondering… what if it contained some sensitive files, perhaps a copy of my national ID card or driver's license? Probably some important scanned documents?

That was the moment I realized that USB drives are small, portable, and ridiculously easy to lose, and storing any unencrypted data on them can be dangerous to my privacy. I'd heard of BitLocker, of course. It works well, but only on certain editions of Windows. And even on supported editions, it's a bit rigid when it comes to removable drives.

That's when I began searching for a better solution — something flexible, free, and strong enough to protect personal data without dragging down performance. After trying a few options, I finally discovered a seriously underrated gem: DiskCryptor.

What is DiskCryptor?

A free, powerful encryption tool almost no one talks about

DiskCryptor is an open-source encryption utility that lets you fully encrypt external hard drives, USB drives, and even your internal system drives. It isn't flashy, and it's not from a big-name company, but it gets the job done better than most tools I've used.

It's lightweight, no-nonsense, and works even on older machines. If you want serious security without the bloat or licensing restrictions, this is the tool that quietly outperforms its competitors.

Unlike some encryption programs that protect only individual files or folders, DiskCryptor encrypts the entire volume. That means even if someone tries to scan the drive using another OS or tool, they won't be able to access it — unless, of course, they have your password.

What I like about DiskCryptor (and why I keep using it)

Full drive encryption without limitations

You don't need Windows 11 Pro, TPM chips, or enterprise security features. DiskCryptor just works. Whether it's a cheap flash drive or a high-capacity SSD, you can encrypt it without jumping through hoops. I've used it on everything from small thumb drives to multi-terabyte internal and external SSDs and HDDs.

Lightweight and fast, even on old machines